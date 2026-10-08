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North Korea Rejects South Korean Medical Aid as ‘Political Provocation’

Kim Yo Jong says Seoul’s preparations to send medical equipment violate North Korea’s sovereignty and reiterates Pyongyang’s refusal to engage with the South

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Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at Dong Dang railway station in Vietnam, February 26, 2019.

North Korea has rejected South Korea’s preparations to provide medical equipment, with Kim Yo Jong describing the proposed aid as a political provocation and a violation of Pyongyang’s sovereignty.

In a statement carried on Thursday by North Korean state media KCNA, Kim said South Korea’s plans to provide medical equipment could not be separated from the hostile nature of relations between the two countries. She also said Seoul’s “identity” had not changed.

Kim reiterated North Korea’s position that it had no need to deal with South Korea, reinforcing Pyongyang’s rejection of engagement with Seoul.

The statement framed the proposed medical assistance not as a humanitarian measure but as an action carrying political implications. Kim said South Korea’s preparations amounted to interference with North Korea’s sovereignty.

Her remarks also reiterated Pyongyang’s broader assessment that the fundamental nature of inter-Korean relations remained hostile. According to KCNA, Kim said neither the character of those relations nor South Korea’s “identity” could change.

Kim’s statement was issued as South Korea prepared to provide medical equipment to North Korea. Pyongyang’s response indicates that the proposed assistance has not altered its stated position towards Seoul.

North Korea has also reiterated that it sees no need for direct dealings with South Korea. Kim’s comments therefore rejected both the specific aid initiative and the prospect of treating Seoul as a counterpart for engagement.

The statement was carried by KCNA, North Korea’s state news agency. No further details about the medical equipment or the planned delivery were provided in the statement.

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