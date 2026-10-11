ormula 1’s Driver Uncertainty Exposes the Pressure Behind the Glamour

Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon has said he will not race in 2027 unless he secures a seat, describing the uncertainty surrounding his future as a significant burden as he prepares to leave Haas at the end of the 2026 season. His situation illustrates the professional insecurity facing drivers in a sport where opportunities are limited and performance is constantly scrutinised.

Ocon confirmed on Sept 30 that he would leave the United States-owned team after two seasons. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 8, the 30-year-old said the uncertainty was affecting his ability to approach racing without additional pressure. With relatively few seats available for the 2027 line-up, the period commonly known in Formula 1 as the “silly season” has offered limited opportunities for drivers seeking new contracts.

“It is not a good place to be. Having this weight on your shoulders racing every time; you can’t race freely, can you?” Ocon told The Straits Times. “It’s quite tough, but I feel like under this kind of pressure, that’s where I’ve performed better.”

Ocon is 16th among 23 drivers in the 2026 standings, with seven points. Four came at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sept 26, after he already knew he would not remain with Haas. The team is seventh among 11 constructors with 30 points, 23 of which have been scored by his team-mate Oliver Bearman.

The Frenchman has experienced a similar setback before. In 2019, he was left without a racing seat and became a reserve driver for Mercedes. He described that period away from competition as the most difficult moment of his 10-year career. “This business is not always fair. That’s how it is,” he said.

Other drivers have also spoken about the strain of uncertain contracts. Valtteri Bottas, who raced for Mercedes from 2017 to 2021 before moving to Sauber, was repeatedly offered one-year agreements during his time with the team. In 2019, he said that drivers who were not signed could face sudden changes to their careers. He later described the experience to Finnish media as “very exhausting”.

“When you feel like you have a knife at your throat, your head doesn’t do very well,” Bottas told a Finnish podcast in early 2022. On the Beyond the Grid podcast in 2021, he said repeated annual contract pressure had begun to affect him internally. Now 37, Bottas races for new team Cadillac after serving as a Mercedes reserve driver in 2025. Liam Lawson experienced another example of the sport’s competitive demands in 2025, when he was demoted from Red Bull to sister team Racing Bulls after just two races.

The pressure extends beyond drivers to the engineers responsible for decisions during races. Laura Muller, Ocon’s race engineer at Haas and Formula 1’s first female race engineer, said the demands of a race weekend leave little time to pause. The 34-year-old German, promoted to the role in 2025, described maintaining a high level of concentration while handling competing demands from the team.

“You just never stop. Your heart rate is on like 120 the whole day because you’re continuously doing something,” she told The Straits Times. During a race, she may have 10 people speaking to her within minutes, but 12 years in the profession have taught her to distinguish urgent information from distractions.

“Once you accept that you’re never going to make the perfect decision, you learn to prioritise,” Muller said.

Williams team principal James Vowles, who took charge of the team in 2023 after beginning his strategy career with Brawn GP in 2009, described the scrutiny surrounding split-second decisions. Recalling the 2015 Monaco Grand Prix, he said he had made a rapid decision to pit race leader Lewis Hamilton during a late safety-car period. The stop left Hamilton behind team-mate Nico Rosberg and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, forcing him to settle for third.

“Literally, the decision was made in 1.2 seconds, but it was the wrong one and we knew a minute later because of where he ended up on track,” Vowles said.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Ocon said he remained determined to continue competing. “Even when I’m completely drained, I find the extra resource deep inside to fight harder and I will never give up because I didn’t achieve what I want to achieve in the sport, and I want to win much more.”