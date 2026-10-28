Social Media – An Unnecessary Evil?

Walk into any café, look into a living room, observe a family sitting down for a meal, or look around while walking down the street or travelling on a bus, and one sees the same sight: a sea of faces illuminated by the glow of smartphones, fingers busy typing messages, or people simply engrossed in social media posts. We are more connected than at any point in human history, with messages receiving almost instantaneous responses. Yet we are also lonelier, more anxious and increasingly exhausted. The truth is that today’s social media platforms are not merely neutral tools; they are sophisticated digital slot machines designed to hijack our attention. By exploiting our deep-rooted need for social approval, these apps trap us in endless cycles of scrolling and comparison, leaving behind fractured attention spans and contributing to growing concerns about mental health. These themes feature prominently in contemporary literature on digital well-being, including the work of Tristan Harris, former Google design ethicist and co-founder of the Centre for Humane Technology; Cal Newport’s Digital Minimalism (2019); Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation (2024); and Sherry Turkle’s Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other (2011).

Many analysts, including the above-mentioned writers, appear broadly united in their assessment that most social media platforms cater to the lowest common denominator of human psychology. They argue that these platforms affect the human mind, mental processes and behaviour in harmful ways, influencing how people think, feel, act and interact with the world around them. According to these commentators, many social media platforms operate as large-scale behavioural psychology experiments, designed to bypass higher-level rational thinking and appeal directly to our primitive, survival-driven instincts.

The following are some specific harmful behavioural patterns associated with social media, viewed through the lens of basic psychological tendencies. These examples were identified through AI-assisted searches.

1. Cyberbullying, public shaming and political polarisation

In early human history, remaining loyal to one’s tribe and defending it against outsiders could be essential for survival. Social media can trigger this deep-seated evolutionary tendency by amplifying moral outrage. Algorithms may promote polarising content because anger and controversy can keep users engaged for longer.

2. Compulsively scrolling through tragic news, toxic commentary and distressing content

The human brain is predisposed to notice danger, a tendency known as negativity bias, which may have helped our ancestors avoid threats. Social media feeds provide a seemingly endless stream of perceived threats, encouraging users to keep scrolling in an attempt to gather information and assess danger. Rather than providing reassurance, this behaviour can intensify anxiety and distress.

3. Tying self-worth to likes, comments, views and follower counts, potentially leading to body dissatisfaction, depression or dangerous stunts to attract views

Humans have a deep-rooted need for social acceptance and approval. Social media turns this need into a measurable and competitive exercise, with likes, comments and follower counts serving as indicators of perceived popularity. When these numbers fall short of expectations, users may experience psychological distress and feelings of inadequacy.

4. Pulling down to refresh a feed or checking notifications repeatedly, even when doing so interrupts sleep, work or real-life relationships

This behaviour may begin as a voluntary habit but, for some users, can become difficult to control. It is shaped and maintained by conditioning, in a manner comparable to the operation of a slot machine. Because rewards—a favourable comment, a funny video or a direct message—appear unpredictably, users may repeatedly check their feeds in anticipation of the next reward. In this way, human behaviour can be reduced to something resembling a laboratory rat repeatedly pressing a lever in the hope of receiving a food pellet.

5. Feeling inadequate, depressed or financially stressed after viewing the seemingly perfect lives of influencers or peers

Humans commonly evaluate themselves by comparing their circumstances with those of others. Social media expands this circle of comparison from a relatively small group of acquaintances to a global audience, exposing users to carefully curated images of other people’s lives. This can distort their perceptions and encourage them to compare their own everyday realities with the idealised highlights presented by others.

These assessments suggest that harmful social media habits are not always a consequence of individual weakness or a lack of willpower. They may also result from the design of platforms whose algorithms are intended to capture attention and encourage repeated engagement by exploiting deeply rooted psychological tendencies. Such mechanisms can reinforce addictive patterns of behaviour, defensiveness and tribal loyalties.

Many people who develop compulsive social media habits may have little understanding of the psychological mechanisms involved. The widespread circulation of messages without even rudimentary fact-checking illustrates the problem. Fake news proliferates as users forward unverified messages to their contacts, potentially receiving a sense of satisfaction or social reward from the process. Those recipients then forward the same messages to others, and the cycle continues.

Politically related ‘news’, whether entirely fabricated or presented through misleading commentaries and manipulated video broadcasts, floods the mobile phones of millions of people. Such material can be used by those seeking to exploit people’s deep-rooted psychological instincts. Positive news, even when fabricated, may not generate the same level of engagement as material that provokes anger, fear or hostility. This is partly because sensational and emotionally charged content can attract greater attention and encourage more interaction. By contrast, constructive information that promotes positive thinking and healthy social relationships may be less likely to trigger the same compulsive responses. This does not mean that all social media platforms are harmful; some are used responsibly to disseminate constructive information and encourage positive engagement.

Although smartphones offer numerous benefits, the addictive consumption of sensational and fabricated news raises questions about how their advantages are being used. The constant stream of instant messages, follow-up messages and counter-messages that characterises contemporary communication also raises questions about the quality of human interaction. In some circumstances, relationships can become dominated by mechanical exchanges of digital messages, leaving little room for genuine emotional engagement.

Users routinely compare their everyday lives with the polished and carefully curated realities presented by others. This fuels a culture of constant comparison. Adolescents, whose identities are still developing, may be particularly vulnerable to such pressures. Exposure to filtered and idealised images can contribute to feelings of inadequacy, body dissatisfaction and an intense fear of missing out (FOMO).

Late-night scrolling can also displace the rest and genuine human interaction necessary for mental well-being. Exposure to light from screens, particularly at night, can interfere with melatonin production and disrupt sleep patterns, potentially aggravating anxiety and other difficulties. Furthermore, as digital interactions increasingly replace face-to-face conversations, a paradox emerges: people may be more connected through technology than ever before while still experiencing loneliness and social isolation.

Overcoming the Negatives of Social Media

Overcoming these problems is not an easy task. Social media is deeply intertwined with multimillion-dollar corporate interests and the activities of opinion-makers, some of whom may serve the interests of those corporations. Opinions formed and judgements made on the basis of material circulated through social media have helped advance the objectives of those who create and distribute misleading or harmful content. Such activity has, in some circumstances, contributed to undesirable political outcomes, stock market manipulation, increased drug use and even suicide-related harms.

Reclaiming one’s mental well-being ultimately requires individual effort, although individual responsibility alone cannot address every aspect of the problem. Legislative measures may be necessary to establish legally enforceable safeguards for algorithm design, introduce meaningful penalties for violations and give users—and, where appropriate, their authorised representatives—greater freedom to opt out of harmful features. Platforms should also provide accessible, built-in tools for verifying information. Given how deeply these services are embedded in contemporary culture, users need education and practical assistance to develop healthier ways of interacting with them.

For users who are able to exercise greater discretion, several strategies may help. For others, practical measures such as setting strict screen-time limits, disabling non-essential notifications and prioritising face-to-face interactions may be more effective in breaking the cycle of digital dependency. It is time to look up from the screen, step away from the digital slot machine and redirect our attention towards the real world unfolding before us.

Beyond these individual measures, good political governance that gives younger generations confidence in their future prospects may be even more important than efforts aimed solely at curbing negative content. For some people, a tendency towards negativity may be linked to a loss of hope in their future. If one looks at the world today, with the senseless turmoil unfolding in some countries and regions, the rich getting richer while the poor get poorer, and democratic governance being reshaped to serve a select few, leaving others feeling powerless and without direction, the conditions appear ripe for further growth in the social media industry. Those who benefit from this concentration of wealth and power may have little incentive to support more inclusive political governance or restrictions on the unchecked power of social media platforms, particularly when such measures could conflict with their pursuit of greater financial returns and political influence.

Individual efforts, supported by education, parental guidance for schoolchildren and greater public awareness of the pitfalls of harmful social media use, are likely to be important in addressing these problems. Particular attention must be paid to the ways in which digital technologies, websites and applications can affect users’ mental well-being and encourage the circulation of false or unverified information and harmful messages.

Today, it sometimes appears that computers and mobile phones have become the masters while their users have become slaves, wittingly or unwittingly. There must be a reversal of these roles: users must regain control of the technology they use. They must also recognise that there is a beautiful world beyond their screens, waiting to be seen and enjoyed. Nature and the living beings around us offer experiences that no digital platform can fully reproduce. The make-believe world presented by social media can blind users to the richness of what lies beyond their computers and mobile phones.