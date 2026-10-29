Who Cares for the People Who Care for Children? 

Children form their understanding of society through the people around them: the person who greets them at the classroom door, the coach who notices when something’s wrong, the nurse who explains a scary procedure gently, the librarian who saves a book, the neighbor who walks them home. Policy, institutions, and cultural norms—the subjects of the first five articles in this series—often reach children through these adults. A well-funded program or a well-written law can change a child’s circumstances. But children often experience its promise through something much simpler: a lunch, a lesson, a kind word, a moment of attention.

Researchers at Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child describe “serve and return” as the responsive, back-and-forth exchanges between children and the adults who care for them. Because these relationships help shape the developing brain, the adults present in a child’s early years play a foundational role. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) framework on “Preventing Adverse Childhood Experiences” identifies safe, stable, nurturing relationships as critical not only to helping children reach their full potential but also to preventing harm. Trusted adults help child-welfare policy fulfill its promise.

And yet many of these adults—teachers, coaches, childcare workers, librarians, volunteers, and others—work with limited time, resources, autonomy, or institutional support. If society relies on these relationships to protect children and support their development, it has an obligation to strengthen the people who sustain them.

That raises a central question: How can society better recognize, support, and organize the adults who already care for children—and expand what they can offer?

The Adults Children Actually Encounter Every Day

A child’s daily life brings them into contact with a wide range of adults: their third-grade teacher, youth soccer coach, pediatrician, neighborhood librarian, daycare provider, music teacher, crossing guard, or scout leader. The volunteer who runs the after-school program and the neighbor who keeps an eye on the block also matter. Together, these adults form part of the child’s social world.

These adults have different roles and responsibilities, but children do not necessarily see them through their professional roles. A teacher may notice that a child has arrived hungry. A coach may recognize that something is wrong before the child says so. A librarian may become someone a child trusts enough to approach for help. Their importance can extend well beyond the task they were hired or volunteered to perform.

One finding recurs in research on childhood resilience: relationships with supportive adults matter. Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child identifies at least one stable, committed relationship with a supportive parent, caregiver, or other adult as a common protective factor for children who overcome serious hardship. Trusted relationships with adults outside the immediate family also matter. In a 2021 study, Kathryn Ashton of Public Health Wales and her colleagues examined adults’ recollections of the support available to them during childhood, including from trusted adults outside the home. They found that access to trusted adults was associated with greater childhood resilience resources, particularly among those who had experienced substantial adversity.

What matters is not only what these adults do, but whether they know a child well enough to notice a change, recognize a need, or earn their trust. But how much attention an adult can give a child depends in part on how many children that adult is expected to care for.

The Privilege of Adult Attention

That makes adult-to-child ratios consequential. A teacher responsible for 30 students has far less time for each child than a tutor working one-on-one. A coach responsible for an entire team has less time for each player than an instructor working individually with one child. Smaller adult-to-child ratios give adults more opportunities to notice changes, recognize needs, build trust, and respond.

Families with resources can pay for more adult attention. They hire tutors, coaches, therapists, and music teachers. They may choose schools with smaller classes or programs offering more individual attention. What they are buying is more of an adult’s time and attention for fewer children.

What affluent families seek for their own children raises a larger question. Why should close adult attention be treated primarily as a private advantage rather than something every child should have? The goal cannot always be one adult for one child, nor will the ratio be the same in a classroom, sports team, childcare center, or after-school program. But the principle can be universal: every child should have meaningful access to adults who have enough time and capacity to know them.

That would make adult-to-child ratios more than an administrative staffing measure. Those ratios would also tell us something about how much room a community makes for those relationships.

Beyond the Job Description

The adults who matter to children sometimes become important for reasons that have little to do with the duties for which they were hired. A teacher teaches, a pediatrician provides medical care, a librarian helps people find information, a coach develops athletic skills, and a crossing guard gets children safely across the street. But each may notice something that someone farther from the child would miss.

A teacher may notice that a student is hungry or unusually withdrawn. A coach may realize that a child is struggling with a problem at home. A librarian may become an adult a teenager trusts enough to approach for help. A pediatrician may recognize signs that a child is unsafe. A crossing guard who sees the same children every morning may notice when one of them suddenly seems frightened or upset. None of these observations necessarily form part of a job description, but noticing them may still call for a response. Standing up for a child in such circumstances need not be heroic. It can be an ordinary part of caring for children: noticing what they need, speaking up for them, and helping when one can.

This does not mean that every adult who works with children should assume responsibilities for which they are unqualified, or that professional boundaries do not matter. It means that a job description cannot anticipate every circumstance in which an adult may be called upon to notice, listen, help, or find someone who can.

An extraordinary act of care can make other adults reconsider what their own responsibilities require. Their value is not simply that they give us heroes to admire. A teacher who takes unusual steps to protect a student, for example, may prompt other teachers to consider where their own responsibility begins and ends. The exceptional case enlarges the question. Extraordinary acts can reveal how far the responsibility to care for a child may sometimes extend. What matters every day is readiness: the willingness to recognize a child’s need and respond appropriately, even when the need falls outside the ordinary expectations of one’s role.

Respecting the People Who Care for Children

If we ask adults to be ready to respond to a child’s needs, we owe them support in return. We cannot ask teachers, childcare workers, coaches, librarians, healthcare workers, and others to enlarge their sense of responsibility while the institutions around them withdraw support.

People who care for children need adequate compensation, manageable workloads, useful training, professional autonomy, and institutional support when a child needs more help than one person can provide. A teacher with too many students has less time to notice what is happening with each one. A childcare worker worried about making rent is being asked to carry financial strain alongside demanding work. A coach or youth worker who recognizes that a child is in trouble needs to know where to turn next.

The people paid to care for children have long been undervalued. Childcare workers, daycare aides, babysitters, and others who care for children have frequently been poorly compensated, reflecting in part the historical devaluation of caregiving traditionally performed by mothers. Taking this work seriously means recognizing it as skilled and consequential work, with compensation and professional development opportunities to match.

Head Start, a federally funded program, offers one example. From its beginnings in the 1960s, the program was designed not only to serve children but also to involve parents and create opportunities for training, employment, and professional development. This two-generation approach recognized that strengthening the adults around children could strengthen children’s lives, too.

Gratitude is not enough. Respect means recognizing that their judgment, time, and well-being matter. Training can help professionals who work with children recognize signs of trauma, abuse, distress, or other needs, but training alone is not enough. They also need clear pathways to additional help and the confidence that an institution will support appropriate action rather than leave them to manage a difficult situation alone.

Teachers make the problem especially visible because they spend so much time with children, but the same needs recur wherever adults are responsible for children. Support gives adults more room to pay attention, build trust, exercise judgment, and respond when they notice a change in a child.

Bottom line: caring for children includes caring for the people responsible for them.

Communities That Empower Caregivers

Communities can ask what would help caregivers respond when a child needs something beyond the ordinary boundaries of their role. Sometimes the answer is modest: a small amount of discretionary money, enough time for a conversation, the authority to make a reasonable decision, or a direct connection to someone who can help.

Flexible funds offer one model. A trusted adult who knows a child needs glasses, transportation, food, clothing, or another immediate necessity may be better positioned to recognize the urgency than a distant administrator. The principle is simple: place modest, discretionary resources closer to the people who can see where they are needed.

As we have seen, no caregiver can meet every need. A teacher may recognize a health problem but need a nurse or physician to diagnose and treat it. A coach may learn about trouble at home but needs a social worker or another appropriate professional. Communities can make these connections easier by building relationships among the adults and organizations that serve the same children. Those connections would help caregivers share knowledge, coordinate services, and tackle problems beyond any one person’s reach.

Professional boundaries still matter. The aim is to make it easier for someone who notices a problem to reach someone equipped to address it. Schools, libraries, and other institutions that serve children could also host local discussions about what children need. Caregivers, families, residents, and experts could hear one another, consider the evidence, and help decide what would best serve children in their community.

Money is not the only resource a community can organize. Time dollars and related time-banking models use time as the unit of exchange: an hour of service earns a time credit that can be used for another service. Applied to the institutions and networks surrounding children, such exchanges could allow volunteers, caregivers, and other community members to contribute what they know how to do and receive help in return.

The same attention to children can shape decisions at the city level. The Van Leer Foundation’s Urban95 initiative asks planners and policymakers to consider a city “from an elevation of 95 centimeters”—the approximate height of a 3-year-old. That shift in perspective has informed work on public space, transportation, neighborhood services, and other features of urban life that affect young children and their caregivers.

There may also be value in creating local and national organizations that bring together people whose work brings them into children’s lives. Teachers, childcare workers, healthcare professionals, coaches, librarians, mentors, and others already have professional associations, unions, and other places to exchange knowledge within their fields. Less common are opportunities for them to talk across those boundaries about the children they collectively serve. Interprofessional organizations could create those connections, helping caregivers share knowledge, advocate for the conditions children need, and support one another.

These connections can also help communities recognize when families need support. Supporting parents and other caregivers in meeting basic needs is another way of supporting children.

Local communities, however, do not always have the resources to meet these needs on their own. Care for children therefore also depends on public programs beyond the local level. Nutrition assistance, healthcare coverage, hospitals, and other state and national systems require public support to remain reliable and accessible. People who care about children can become advocates for those systems—paying attention to whether public policy strengthens or weakens the supports children and families depend on, and carrying that knowledge into civic life and the voting booth.

Communities already organize people to be ready when others need help. Volunteer fire departments offer one familiar example: people with different occupations maintain relationships, training, and a shared readiness to respond. Networks among people who care for children could serve a related purpose—not by turning every caregiver into a specialist, but by making it easier to find the right person or resource when an ordinary need or an emergency arises.

When someone notices that a child needs help, the community’s response should not end with that observation. Sometimes caring means helping directly; sometimes it means knowing who else can. The adult should have somewhere to turn, something to draw upon, and enough freedom to act.

If we care about children, we also need to care for the people who care for them. But the circle of responsibility does not end with those who work with children every day. In the end, we are all caregivers of children because the communities we build, the institutions we support, and the public choices we make help determine the conditions in which children grow. Caring for children therefore means more than helping when a child is directly within our reach. Standing up for them is everyone’s responsibility.

This is the sixth article in the series “Does Your Community Care About Children?” It was produced by the Independent Media Institute for the Observatory. It is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License (CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)