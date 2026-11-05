Youm-e-Shuhada Jammu: Remembering the Muslim Massacre of November 1947

The Jammu massacre of 1947 remains one of the most painful and contested chapters in the history of the Partition of British India and the Kashmir conflict. Every year on 6 November, Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Shuhada (Jammu Martyrs’ Day) to remember the Muslims who were killed, displaced and separated from their ancestral homes during the communal violence of October and November 1947. The tragedy unfolded amid the political turmoil surrounding Partition, the accession of Jammu and Kashmir, and the collapse of law and order. Historical accounts have raised serious allegations against the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh’s administration, armed Hindu and Sikh groups, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists over their alleged involvement in the violence.

The scale of the killings remains disputed, with estimates varying considerably across historical accounts. A report published in The Times of London on 10 August 1948 referred to approximately 237,000 Muslims being systematically killed in Jammu, while other accounts have cited figures exceeding 250,000. However, these numbers have not been established through a universally accepted historical investigation. What remains clear is that the violence resulted in extensive Muslim casualties, mass displacement and a profound demographic transformation across parts of Jammu.

The violence was not confined to Jammu city. Historical accounts describe attacks and mass killings across Udhampur, Kathua, Chenani, Ramnagar, Reasi, Bhaderwah and surrounding areas. Muslims were reportedly disarmed before the violence, while Muslim personnel serving in the Dogra Army and police faced dismissal or exclusion. These developments raised serious questions about the conduct and responsibility of the princely administration. According to historian Idrees Kanth, who researched the events of the period, Dogra troops began expelling Muslim villagers in October 1947. On 5 November, Muslim refugees were reportedly loaded onto trucks under the assurance that they would be transported to safety in Sialkot. Instead, some groups were taken towards the Rajouri area and killed. Such accounts illustrate how displacement and organised violence unfolded alongside the wider communal bloodshed of Partition.

The alleged involvement of the Dogra administration, RSS activists and armed Hindu and Sikh groups remains central to historical discussions of the massacre. Accounts cited by researchers describe armed groups arriving from neighbouring areas, including Patiala, and participating in attacks against Muslim communities. The Scroll article by journalist Saeed Naqvi, drawing on historical accounts, reproduces the report attributed to The Times of London and discusses the demographic consequences of the violence. However, responsibility and the precise organisation of the killings remain subjects of historical debate, and individual allegations should be assessed against their original documentary sources.

The contemporary statements of prominent Indian leaders and Kashmiri observers also provide important historical context. On 25 December 1947, Mahatma Gandhi referred to the killings in Jammu during a prayer meeting. His remarks, reproduced in his collected works, attributed the killing of Muslims to local Hindus, Sikhs and outsiders and criticised the Maharaja’s responsibility for the situation. Similarly, Kashmiri journalist Ved Bhasin documented the communal violence in Jammu and highlighted the large-scale killing of Muslims in several districts. His accounts are significant because they demonstrate that the tragedy was also acknowledged by individuals within the region’s own journalistic and political community.

Another important dimension was the demographic transformation that followed the violence. According to figures cited in historical discussions, Muslims constituted approximately 61 per cent of Jammu’s population before Partition. The killings, forced migration and displacement significantly altered the region’s demographic composition, leaving Muslim communities separated from their ancestral settlements and relatives. Al Jazeera’s 2017 investigation, which interviewed survivors and consulted historians, reported that nearly half a million people were displaced across the border into Pakistan and its administered territories. Many families never returned to their homes, while generations grew up separated by the newly established international boundaries.

The consequences of the Jammu massacre extended beyond the immediate loss of life. The violence deepened communal divisions, intensified political mistrust and contributed to the atmosphere of insecurity surrounding the princely state during Partition. The Kashmir dispute subsequently developed into a wider confrontation between India and Pakistan. Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession to India in October 1947, following the tribal invasion from Pakistan, and Indian troops were subsequently deployed in the state. The competing political claims, armed conflict and unresolved question of accession established the foundations of a dispute that continues to shape regional relations. The Jammu massacre therefore remains an important part of understanding the historical experiences and grievances that emerged during this period.

The historical significance of 6 November is also reflected in the continuing debate over the political future and constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. In August 2019, the Indian government revoked the region’s special constitutional status by removing Articles 370 and 35A and subsequently reorganised the former state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. These changes fundamentally altered the region’s administrative and legal framework. In October 2020, further amendments to land laws removed several restrictions that had previously protected local land ownership from acquisition by non-residents. The Indian government defended these measures as necessary for economic development and administrative integration. However, Kashmiri political representatives and human rights advocates expressed concerns about their potential demographic consequences.

These concerns were also raised by independent United Nations human rights experts. In February 2021, UN experts warned that the constitutional and legislative changes could undermine the rights of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly regarding employment, land ownership and political participation. They also expressed concern that the new domicile provisions could facilitate demographic changes in the region. While the Indian government has maintained that its policies are intended to promote development and equal opportunities, the absence of meaningful political consensus among sections of the local population has kept questions about identity, representation and constitutional safeguards at the centre of the Kashmir debate.

The continuing political and human rights situation in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir gives additional significance to the annual commemoration of Jammu Martyrs’ Day. Since 2019, restrictions on political activity, detentions, security operations and concerns over civil liberties have remained prominent in international discussions about the region. The issue is not limited to constitutional arrangements or territorial administration; it also concerns the protection of fundamental rights, political representation and the ability of people to determine their political future. The historical memory of 1947 therefore remains closely connected to contemporary demands for accountability and meaningful political participation.

For Kashmiris, the Jammu massacre represents more than a historical tragedy. It is a reminder of the human cost of communal violence, forced migration and the loss of political security during Partition. The victims included ordinary civilians whose lives, families and communities were destroyed amid the upheaval of 1947. Their suffering deserves recognition irrespective of political differences, and historical allegations concerning the massacre warrant serious examination through credible records, independent research and survivor testimonies.

On 6 November, Kashmiris across the world observe Youm-e-Shuhada to honour those who lost their lives in the Jammu massacre and remember families uprooted from their ancestral homes. The commemoration also draws attention to the unresolved Kashmir dispute and the continuing debate over self-determination, human rights and political justice. More than seven decades after Partition, the historical grievances surrounding Jammu remain part of the region’s collective memory. Remembering the victims is therefore not simply an exercise in recalling the past; it is also an appeal for historical recognition, accountability and a peaceful political settlement that respects the rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu massacre must not disappear from historical consciousness. Its victims deserve to be remembered, its contested history deserves impartial investigation, and the suffering of displaced families deserves recognition. Youm-e-Shuhada serves as an annual reminder that lasting peace cannot be achieved without acknowledging historical injustices, protecting human rights and addressing the unresolved political aspirations of the Kashmiri people.