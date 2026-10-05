Bangladesh’s Hindu Minority: Citizenship, Not Charity

The plight of Bangladesh’s Hindu minority demands neither euphemism nor political evasion. It demands truth. A Hindu citizen is not a guest in Bangladesh. He is a citizen. His temple is not a concession. His home is not a favour. His property is not a prize for the powerful. His life, liberty, dignity and faith are protected by the constitutional promise of equality. Yet that promise remains grievously vulnerable.

The evidence is disturbing. Human Rights Watch reported attacks on Hindu communities in 2025, including the destruction of at least 14 Hindu homes in Rangpur in July. It also documented continuing abuses affecting minority communities elsewhere. The United Nations Human Rights Office documented 37 violent attacks targeting minorities between 5 and 15 August 2024. Homes and businesses were vandalised, looted or burned, while four attacks targeted temples and some victims were physically assaulted. The danger is not confined to property. In December 2025, Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death by a mob following an allegation of blasphemy. Human Rights Watch subsequently reported at least 51 incidents of violence against Hindus, including 10 killings. These are not statistics to be filed away in bureaucratic archives. Behind every number stands a human being, a family, a home, a livelihood and a shattered sense of security.

At the same time, intellectual honesty requires an important distinction. The United Nations documented cases in which victims were also targeted because of alleged political affiliations. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) likewise cautioned that some reported violence was politically rather than religiously motivated, while recognising a serious deterioration in religious-freedom conditions. But this distinction must never become an excuse for impunity. Whether the motive is communal hatred, political vengeance, land grabbing, criminality or some poisonous combination of these factors, the state has one overriding obligation: protect the citizen and prosecute the offender.

Bangladesh therefore needs a policy of genuine zero tolerance. Every attack against a minority citizen must be investigated promptly, impartially and transparently. The identity, political affiliation or religion of the victim must never determine the seriousness of the investigation. Perpetrators must face the full force of the law. Mob violence must never become an alternative judicial system. No crowd should possess the power to pronounce guilt, impose punishment, destroy property or take a life. Temples and other vulnerable places of worship require effective protection, particularly during periods of political turbulence and religious tension. Land grabbing and forced dispossession must receive specialised legal attention because property rights are inseparable from citizenship. Political leaders, religious authorities, educators and civil society must jointly reject communal incitement. A rumour must never become a death sentence.

Accountability must also be institutional rather than theatrical. Arrests alone are insufficient. Investigations must lead to credible prosecutions and convictions based on evidence and due process. Bangladesh should establish a statutory, genuinely independent Minority Protection Commission empowered to receive complaints, investigate failures by public authorities, monitor communal violence, publish findings and refer cases directly for prosecution. Those responsible for murder, arson, assault, intimidation, vandalism, forced dispossession or destruction of religious property must face prosecution under the ordinary criminal law. Political influence must confer neither immunity nor delay. Police officers and administrators who deliberately ignore, obstruct, suppress or negligently mishandle credible complaints of communal violence should themselves face disciplinary and, where warranted, criminal proceedings.

The protection of Hindu property and land rights should be treated as a specific area of institutional responsibility. Specialised mechanisms should investigate alleged land grabbing, fraudulent transfers, forced dispossession and unlawful occupation of minority-owned property, with victims receiving restitution or effective compensation where wrongdoing is established. Vulnerable temples and other religious sites should receive risk-based security assessments and appropriate protection, particularly during elections, political unrest, religious festivals and periods of heightened communal tension. A national rapid-response mechanism should enable authorities to respond immediately to threats, mob mobilisation, attacks and communal incitement, with prevention taking precedence over reaction after violence has already occurred.

The state should also treat incitement as an early-warning issue. Authorities should systematically monitor credible threats and calls for communal violence while safeguarding legitimate freedom of expression. Digital rumours should be countered rapidly with verified information rather than being allowed to metastasise into physical violence. Minority victims must have equal access to justice, including independent complaints mechanisms, legal assistance, witness protection and effective remedies. International human-rights standards emphasise precisely these safeguards. The government should also publish an annual Minority Safety Report containing verified statistics on attacks, prosecutions, convictions, property destruction, violations involving religious sites and official responses. What is not measured cannot be credibly governed.

Transparency must extend to individual cases. Every serious communal-violence case should have a publicly traceable status covering the complaint, investigation, charge, trial, judgment and enforcement. Administrative opacity must not shelter institutional failure. Equality before the law and freedom of religion must be treated not as ornamental constitutional language but as enforceable obligations of the state. Article 27 of the Constitution promises equality before the law. Article 28 prohibits discrimination on grounds including religion, while Article 41 protects freedom of religion. Those guarantees must live beyond the printed page.

The objective should be unmistakable: not merely fewer attacks, but zero tolerance for communal violence, zero impunity for perpetrators, zero discrimination in law enforcement and zero institutional tolerance of religious intimidation. A minority should never have to plead for the protection that citizenship already guarantees. Bangladesh was born from a promise that no citizen would be lesser because of birth, belief or identity. That promise must not perish in silence.

A Hindu citizen does not ask for charity. He asks for what the Constitution already guarantees: security, equality, justice and dignity. Let no temple burn without consequence. Let no home be seized with impunity. Let no mob become judge, jury and executioner. Let no citizen live in fear because of his faith. The test of Bangladesh’s democracy is not how securely the powerful live. It is how safely the vulnerable can sleep.

One Republic. One citizenship. One law. Equal dignity for every citizen. That is not a favour to Bangladesh’s Hindus. It is the unfinished promise of Bangladesh itself. Bangladesh was born in 1971 through sacrifice, suffering and an unyielding belief that every human being deserves dignity and freedom. That promise cannot be reserved for the majority and withheld from the vulnerable.