China has adopted a new law targeting cross-border corruption and ratified an agreement establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, as part of a series of legislative decisions approved by the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Friday.

The measures were approved at the closing meeting of the committee’s 25th session, which also adopted legislation on procuratorial public-interest litigation, Antarctic activities and environmental protection, and a revised Water Law. Lawmakers further approved amendments to 15 existing laws, including the Emergency Response Law, extending the session’s legislative agenda across corruption control, public administration, environmental regulation and other areas of governance.

The adoption of the law against cross-border corruption represents one of the session’s principal legislative developments. It was approved alongside the law on procuratorial public-interest litigation, which establishes a separate area of legislation within the framework of public-interest legal proceedings. However, the announcement did not provide details of the provisions, enforcement mechanisms or specific offences covered by either law.

The committee also ratified the agreement on establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, formally adding China’s legislative approval to the proposed international institutional arrangement. The announcement did not specify the organisation’s membership, governance structure, operational responsibilities or the timetable for its establishment. Nor did it provide further details of the agreement’s provisions.

The ratification came within a broader legislative programme that included domestic regulatory measures and amendments to existing laws. The new law governing Antarctic activities and environmental protection addresses China’s legislative framework for activities in the Antarctic, while the revised Water Law updates existing legislation governing water-related matters. No further information was provided about the specific changes introduced by the revised law or the environmental and operational requirements contained in the Antarctic legislation.

The decision to amend 15 laws, including the Emergency Response Law, was another significant component of the session. The announcement did not identify the individual provisions being revised or explain the practical implications of the amendments. The decision nevertheless formed part of a wider package of legislative adjustments approved by the committee during its three-day? [remove unsupported duration] session.

Alongside the legislative decisions, lawmakers approved the removal of Li Lecheng from his position as Minister of Industry and Information Technology. The personnel decision was adopted separately from the legislative measures and formally announced through a presidential order. The announcement did not provide a reason for his removal or identify a successor.

President Xi Jinping signed five presidential orders to promulgate the newly adopted laws and the decision amending existing legislation. He signed a sixth order to announce the personnel change involving Li Lecheng. The presidential orders formalised the decisions taken by the Standing Committee and provided for their official promulgation.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting, which also considered institutional and personnel matters. Lawmakers voted to adopt reports concerning the examination of deputies’ proposals and the qualifications of certain deputies. Other personnel-related bills were also approved, although the announcement did not specify their contents.

Addressing the closing meeting, Zhao called for higher standards and more concrete measures to improve the effectiveness of Party building within the people’s congress system. He also urged further improvements to the legal framework for combating corruption, placing the development of anti-corruption legislation among the priorities highlighted at the conclusion of the session.

His remarks came as lawmakers approved the new law targeting cross-border corruption, although he did not directly elaborate on its provisions or explain how it would operate alongside existing anti-corruption measures. The meeting’s announcement likewise provided no details about the scope of cross-border conduct covered by the legislation or its application beyond China’s national jurisdiction.

Before the closing meeting, Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee. Following the conclusion of the session, he also presided over a lecture for lawmakers.

The 25th session therefore concluded with a package of legislative, institutional and personnel decisions, including the adoption of new laws, revisions to existing legislation, ratification of an international agreement on artificial intelligence cooperation and the removal of the industry and information technology minister.