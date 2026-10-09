France.  Bring Out The Legion!

Mon dieu! Quel bordel, as say the French. France, the home of reason and logic, is consumed by riots. How can a nation with such advanced education be in such a mess?

Some two thirds of its 3,700 high schools are now closed, and many are put to the sack. It’s as if the barbarian Vandals have reappeared from the Fifth Century to lay fire and sword on France.

French students are whining their classrooms are too old or decrepit. Their teachers too few, their classes, averaging over 30 students, too large. Some express worries that there may not be enough comfy jobs when they graduate from university.

Poor French teenage babies. I advise these suffering youth to turn to the great French stoic philosopher Michel de Montaigne for comfort and guidance. Just imagine you were studying in the ruins of Gaza, amid all the destroyed buildings and crumbling concrete. Breathing in the stench of buried decomposing bodies, without adequate food or medicines.

That, mes petits, is real suffering. An entire generation of Palestinian students has been destroyed by 2,000 lb. bombs graciously supplied by the great humanist, Donald Trump. Thousands more of these high-explosive bombs are on the way.

Dry your tears, Students of Great France. You live in what I believe is the world’s most beautiful country, blessed by regal rivers, majestic mountains and gypseous architecture.

You have the same cuisine as served in heaven, the most beautiful cows and sheep, an educational system that produces some of the best educated people on earth who are noted for their sharp wit and profound wisdom. Their women are amazingly elegant, and they love dogs and cats.

France is the envy of the world – a ‘stupor mundi.’ Of course, such a veritable paradise has its flaws. Almost all French suffer from chronic pessimism. They grumble, argue and complain without cease. They are always unhappy despite living in such an earthly paradise. Those who go to heaven after life in France will be disappointed. They will continue arguing about everything. No wonder the Germans say ‘as happy as God in France.’

As for all those rioting teenagers that are trashing important parts of la Belle France, allow me to say, as a former student rebel, release the tough as nails gendarmes and riot police. Cassez le tête of these horrid rioters and save France from their vile behavior. If that is not enough, deploy La Légion Étrangère which has been breaking heads for a millennium.

Copyright Eric S. Margolis 2026