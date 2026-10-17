Germany’s Two-Tier Health System Fuels Growing Anger Over Inequality

Germany’s two-tier health insurance system is facing renewed scrutiny over unequal access to medical treatment, as evidence of longer waiting times for publicly insured patients exposes a division that many Germans regard as a question of social justice. An investigation published by the German news magazine Der Spiegel reports that patients covered by statutory health insurance frequently wait substantially longer for specialist appointments than those with private insurance, while differences in doctors’ remuneration create financial incentives that influence how medical services are provided. A recent survey cited by the magazine found that three-quarters of respondents considered the coexistence of statutory and private health insurance unfair.

The consequences of the divide are illustrated by two cases recounted by Bernd Hontschik, a 73-year-old surgeon who ran his own practice with an outpatient operating centre near Konstablerwache in Frankfurt am Main for almost a quarter of a century. Since 2007, he has written more than 330 columns for the Frankfurter Rundschau about the German health system. His assessment is concise: “Die ganze Richtung stimmt nicht” — “The whole direction is wrong.”

In one case, a patient covered by statutory insurance began experiencing visual disturbances that progressively worsened. After telephoning several neurologists, he was offered the earliest available appointment in two months. Unwilling to wait, he went to a hospital emergency department without an appointment a few days later. Doctors diagnosed a stroke. He remained in hospital for eight days and suffered no lasting paralysis. Hontschik said a privately insured patient would not have faced a two-month wait for a neurologist.

A second case involved a woman in whom Hontschik detected a possible tumour in the rectum. He offered to arrange a colonoscopy, but she decided to book the examination herself because she trusted the system. She waited seven weeks. After the examination, she was admitted directly to hospital and given a colostomy. “With an immediate examination, the tumour could probably still have been managed without a colostomy,” Hontschik said. He was convinced that a privately insured patient would have obtained an appointment within the same week.

For Hontschik, the disparity is not merely a matter of perception. “There is substantially quicker access to appointments in consultations; nobody can seriously dispute that,” he said.

Data cited by Der Spiegel support that assessment. In 2025, the magazine analysed almost 24,000 appointment listings on the Doctolib portal and found that patients with statutory insurance waited approximately twice as long as privately insured patients for appointments in several specialist categories. For respiratory specialists, the reported waiting time was 129 days for publicly insured patients, compared with 35 days for those with private coverage.

The financial structure of medical practices helps explain the difference. Nearly 90 per cent of Germany’s population is covered by statutory health insurance, and a doctor operating a full statutory practice is required to provide at least 25 hours of consultations a week for those patients. However, the fees received for treating publicly insured patients are subject to quarterly limits. Treating additional patients does not necessarily generate proportionately higher income.

Private insurers, by contrast, pay for individual services without the same volume restrictions. According to figures cited by Der Spiegel, an average medical practice earned nearly €74,000 more in 2023 from treating privately insured patients than it would have received under statutory tariffs for the same treatments. The resulting incentives help explain why doctors may allocate appointments differently between the two groups.

The division has deep historical roots. Statutory health insurance was introduced in 1883 under Reich Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, initially to protect industrial workers and employees in craft and commercial businesses against loss of earnings caused by illness. Self-employed people and better-paid workers were generally considered sufficiently well-off to protect themselves against financial hardship. Exemptions for people whose income came from property or capital also helped create a market for private insurance.

The two systems were not originally conceived as permanent parallel arrangements. After the Second World War, the Allied Control Council sought to reorganise social insurance by combining accident, pension and health insurance and extending coverage to almost the entire population. The plan failed after disagreements among the occupying powers. The distinction between statutory and private insurance subsequently persisted, while changes to the income threshold governing eligibility to leave statutory insurance widened the separation.

Medical historian Heiner Fangerau identifies the continued use of separate payment systems as a decisive factor. Statutory insurers paid fixed fees for medical services from the outset, while private patients initially negotiated payments individually with doctors. Parliament introduced a fee schedule for private treatment in 1965 and made it binding in 1982. “That made treating privately insured patients much more lucrative than treating patients covered by statutory insurance,” Fangerau said.

The unequal arrangements have now entered the political debate over fairness. At the end of September, Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged that many people regarded the coexistence of statutory and private insurance as a “Gerechtigkeitsproblem”, or problem of justice. He recognised that both systems had legitimate reasons to exist but said that if the public considered their coexistence a serious problem, “then we must change something. And that is exactly what we will discuss.”

The intervention initially suggested that the government might consider fundamental reform. However, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) remains firmly opposed to a universal citizens’ insurance system, while the governing coalition continues to debate the financial difficulties of statutory insurers and possible spending reductions. A five-page CDU policy paper entitled “What Needs to Happen Now” included a section on greater fairness in healthcare, but offered no substantial change to the existing arrangements.

Former health minister Karl Lauterbach, a long-standing advocate of citizens’ insurance, said a fundamental reform was currently impossible with the CDU. “The Union essentially considers two-tier medicine to be right, but does not want to say so openly because it is unpopular,” he said. Lauterbach had been a leading proponent of the proposal associated with the Rürup Commission in 2003, but was unable to implement it during his subsequent tenure as health minister.

A universal system would seek to make access to necessary treatment independent of insurance category, with contributions determined by financial capacity. Social ethicist Matthias Möhring-Hesse, a professor in Tübingen, argues that the existing private insurance privileges cannot be justified even to those who benefit from them. He acknowledges that abolishing private insurance would require a major, generational restructuring and would not immediately resolve the statutory system’s financial problems. Nevertheless, he said, “The questions of justice are worth the effort.”

The proposal faces substantial legal and economic obstacles. Existing private insurance contracts would need to be protected through lengthy transition periods or possible compensation arrangements. The future of reserves accumulated by private insurers for ageing policyholders has also prompted years of debate among constitutional experts and mathematicians. Some questions could ultimately require a ruling by Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe.

Private insurers argue that their higher payments generate additional revenue that helps fund medical practices and benefits patients generally. The private insurance sector values this additional income in the billions of euros, while Lauterbach disputes the argument that it justifies maintaining the divide. Reform would also leave unresolved wider pressures affecting the entire health system, including demographic change, rising personnel costs and increasingly expensive medical treatments.

Ernst Fehr, a behavioural economist at the University of Zurich, told Der Spiegel that people have a profound need for fairness and can become frustrated and alienated when politics ignores it. He said 60 per cent of Germans displayed an aversion to inequality, compared with approximately 45 per cent of people in Switzerland and 25 per cent in the United States. His research suggests that people may even accept personal losses if doing so reduces an inequality that disadvantages them.

Jens Baas, a physician and chief executive of Techniker Krankenkasse, Germany’s largest health insurer, has proposed replacing both existing systems with a common model combining their strongest features. He advocates retaining statutory insurance’s rejection of risk selection and the ability to change insurers, while preserving private insurance’s contractual flexibility and protected financial reserves. He also argues that health insurance should not generate distributable profits and that minimum standards should determine which treatments are covered.

“Everyone is hiding in their comfortable party-political corner,” Baas said of the political debate. He believes a new system would take decades to establish, requiring existing contracts to be honoured and doctors to be persuaded that their total remuneration would not decline.