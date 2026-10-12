Global Tamil Forum Hails Navi Pillay’s Nobel Recognition

The Global Tamil Forum (GTF) has congratulated Navanethem “Navi” Pillay on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, recognising what it describes as her longstanding contribution to human rights, international justice and accountability for grave crimes against humanity. In a statement, the organisation highlighted her work as a lawyer, jurist, international judge and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, with particular emphasis on her efforts to advance investigations into alleged violations during Sri Lanka’s armed conflict and her more recent examination of atrocities in Gaza.

The forum said Pillay’s career had been shaped by her commitment to equality, dignity and justice, principles she carried from apartheid-era South Africa into international legal and human rights institutions. Her emergence as a prominent advocate for these values took place during the struggle against apartheid, alongside figures including Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, both fellow Nobel laureates. Her subsequent work brought these principles to international forums, where questions of accountability for serious human rights violations remained central to her professional life.

The GTF identified Pillay’s contribution to the treatment of rape and sexual violence under international law as one of her most significant achievements. It said she had played a pivotal role in advancing recognition of such acts as international crimes, helping establish that sexual violence could not simply be treated as an inevitable consequence of armed conflict or allowed to go unpunished. According to the organisation, her work strengthened the foundations of accountability and reinforced the rights and dignity of survivors.

Her record as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has particular importance for Tamils in Sri Lanka, the forum said. During her tenure, allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Sri Lanka risked being forgotten or marginalised, according to the statement. Pillay helped keep accountability on the international agenda and called for an international investigation into the alleged violations. The GTF described that intervention as an important moment in the continuing pursuit of truth and justice for victims and survivors of the conflict.

The organisation acknowledged that meaningful justice for those affected by the Sri Lankan conflict remained elusive. It argued, however, that sustained international attention resulting from efforts such as Pillay’s continued to provide hope to victims, survivors and their families. The statement did not detail individual cases or set out new findings concerning the allegations, but placed her intervention within the wider, continuing effort to secure accountability for alleged international crimes.

The forum also drew on its own engagement with Pillay during her time as High Commissioner. Members of the organisation had opportunities to meet and work with her and her officials, interactions that it said reinforced their determination to advocate for human rights and justice without discrimination based on ethnicity, religion or other aspects of identity. The GTF praised her leadership, describing her as fearless in confronting difficult issues and committed to addressing them without favour or bias.

Pillay’s more recent work examining atrocities in Gaza was another central element of the statement. The GTF referred specifically to her conclusions concerning genocide, presenting them as evidence of her continuing insistence that international law must be applied universally. The statement did not provide further details of the findings or the proceedings to which it referred, but connected her work on Gaza with her broader commitment to holding those responsible for grave violations to account.

The organisation placed the recognition of Pillay within what it described as a period of mounting challenges for international law, human rights and multilateral institutions, including challenges involving powerful states. It thanked the Nobel Committee for honouring a career devoted to universal principles and said the award recognised the need to support, strengthen and expand the global rule of law. The GTF specifically highlighted the importance of institutions such as the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, which it identified as central to the international system of justice and accountability.

The statement also emphasised Pillay’s Tamil heritage, describing her achievements as a source of pride and inspiration for Tamils worldwide. Her career, the organisation said, demonstrated how that heritage could contribute to wider efforts to advance human rights, justice and the protection of vulnerable people. The reference to her background formed part of the forum’s broader recognition of her international work, which it framed as extending beyond the interests of any single ethnic or national community.

At 85, Pillay continued to champion the principles that had guided her throughout her career, according to the GTF. The organisation said her commitment demonstrated that the pursuit of justice extended beyond the holding of an official position or receipt of an award. It expressed the hope that she would continue contributing to human rights and international justice, wishing her good health, happiness and fulfilment while commending her lifelong service as an example for future generations.