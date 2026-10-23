Japan Core Inflation Rises to 2.1%, Strengthening Case for Further Rate Hikes

Japan’s annual core consumer inflation rose to 2.1% in September, exceeding the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for the first time in nine months and strengthening the case for further interest rate increases. The latest figures suggest that price pressures are spreading through the economy despite government subsidies aimed at containing fuel costs.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes fuel, increased 2.1% from a year earlier, according to data released on Friday. The rise matched the median market forecast and followed an increase of 1.7% in August.

A separate index that excludes both fresh food and fuel rose 2.4% year on year in September, accelerating from 1.9% in August. The measure is closely watched by the central bank as an indicator of demand-driven inflation because it removes the direct effects of volatile food and energy prices.

The figures reflect a combination of higher fuel costs linked to the prolonged conflict in the Middle East, elevated import prices caused by the weak yen and price pressures associated with strong demand for artificial intelligence. These factors have offset the impact of government fuel subsidies, reinforcing concerns that inflationary pressures are becoming more persistent.

The Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate to 1.25% last month, the highest level in 31 years, signalling a shift towards preventing underlying inflation from exceeding its target. The latest data could strengthen expectations that borrowing costs will rise further as policymakers assess the durability of price increases.

The central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting next week, according to sources cited by Reuters. However, it may raise its inflation forecast and signal that it remains prepared to increase rates further from their still-low levels.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has warned that underlying inflation could exceed the central bank’s 2% target as price pressures from the Middle East conflict, the weak yen and robust artificial intelligence demand feed through the economy.

The September figures provide further evidence that inflation is no longer confined to the headline measure that includes fuel costs. The acceleration in the index excluding both fresh food and fuel indicates that price pressures remain significant even after volatile components are removed.

The central bank’s policy challenge is to determine whether these pressures will persist sufficiently to warrant additional monetary tightening following last month’s rate increase. Ueda has indicated that policymakers are monitoring the broader price trend, rather than temporary or one-off movements, in assessing the inflation outlook.