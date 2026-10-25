Peru’s Mining Investment Surges 42.7% to $4.8 Billion in Eight Months

Peru’s mining investment rose 42.7% year on year to $4.813 billion between January and August 2026, driven by increased spending on infrastructure, mine development and processing facilities, according to figures released by the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

The ministry’s Mining Statistical Bulletin, prepared by the General Directorate of Mining Promotion and Sustainability, reported that investment in the mining subsector reached $696 million in August alone, an increase of 30.4% compared with the same month in 2025. It was the second-highest monthly investment total recorded in 2026.

Infrastructure attracted the largest share of cumulative investment, reaching $1.308 billion in the first eight months of the year, up 65.7% from the corresponding period in 2025. The sector accounted for 27.2% of total mining investment, making it the leading destination for capital expenditure across the subsector.

Investment in development and preparation recorded the fastest growth among the principal categories. Spending reached $1.031 billion between January and August, an increase of 106.7% compared with the same period last year. The category accounted for 21.4% of total mining investment nationwide, according to the ministry.

Investment in beneficiation plants, which process extracted minerals, totalled $839 million over the eight-month period, representing a 22.4% annual increase.

Exploration investment reached $476 million, rising by a more modest 1.2% from the same period in 2025. The figures indicate that exploration spending grew only slightly compared with the stronger increases recorded in infrastructure, development and processing facilities.

The ministry also reported $579 million in investment under the category of other activities, which includes dam construction, resettlement, intangible assets and land purchases. Spending in this category increased by 69.5% year on year.

The southern Andean region of Arequipa was Peru’s largest destination for mining investment during the period, attracting $789 million, equivalent to 16.4% of the national total.

Ica, also in southern Peru, ranked second with $648 million, representing 13.5% of total investment. Moquegua followed with $479 million, accounting for 10%.

Together, the three regions attracted $1.916 billion, or nearly 40% of the country’s cumulative mining investment between January and August.

The ministry’s figures show that investment growth was concentrated in infrastructure and development-related activities, while exploration recorded a comparatively small increase.