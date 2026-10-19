Sri Lanka Arrests Suspect in Death of Iconic Tusker Kawanthissa as Probe Widens

Sri Lankan police have arrested a man suspected of shooting Kawanthissa, one of the country’s best-known wild tuskers, and seized two illegal firearms as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the elephant’s death and allegations of organised attacks on wildlife.

The suspect was arrested during a joint search operation conducted by police and Department of Wildlife Conservation officers in the areas of Meegalewa and Hunugallawa in Galgamuwa. Police confirmed the arrest, while investigators are examining whether the man had been hunting in the area for an extended period or had been shooting wild animals under the pretext of protecting agricultural land.

The suspect is due to be produced before a court. The authorities have not yet established publicly whether the firearms recovered from him were used in the shooting of Kawanthissa.

Kawanthissa died on 16 October after receiving veterinary treatment for several weeks following a reported gunshot injury to his right foreleg. His death prompted widespread public concern and calls from environmentalists and political leaders for an independent investigation into the shooting and the subsequent treatment provided to the elephant.

The Ministry of Environment said in a statement issued on 18 October that it had lodged a formal complaint with the Inspector-General of Police and the Criminal Investigation Department, requesting an investigation into whether a coordinated conspiracy was responsible for the recent killings of wild elephants.

In a written request to police, the ministry secretary stressed the need to establish whether an organised group or syndicate was systematically targeting elephants. The ministry called for those responsible to be identified and prosecuted, and urged investigators to conduct their work independently, transparently and without interference.

It also requested that police expedite the investigation and provide regular updates on its progress and any legal action taken.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation is continuing joint operations, raids and other enforcement measures with the armed forces, the Special Task Force and Sri Lanka Police to protect wild elephants, according to the ministry.

Kawanthissa was regarded as one of the largest and most striking tuskers in Sri Lanka. The elephant, which stood more than 10 feet tall, roamed forests around Galgamuwa, Raswehera, Meegalewa and Kalawewa in the North Western Wildlife Region.

Reports that the animal had sustained serious injuries in a shooting had caused widespread distress among wildlife enthusiasts and members of the public before its death.

The Galgamuwa and Meegalewa areas have also been associated with human-elephant conflict, wildlife hunting and activities linked to ivory trafficking. The region was home to another celebrated elephant, Galgamuwa Dalaputtuwa, which was previously killed, according to the supplied account.

Under Sri Lanka’s Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance, shooting and injuring or killing a wild elephant or tusker constitutes a serious offence for which bail is not available, and the law provides for lengthy prison sentences and substantial fines for those convicted.

The investigation into Kawanthissa’s death is continuing as authorities seek to establish the suspect’s activities and determine whether the killing was connected to wider organised operations targeting wild elephants.