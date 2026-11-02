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Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Calls for Responsible Journalism to Combat Misinformation

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union’s 63rd General Assembly in Colombo brings together regional media leaders to examine the role of broadcasting in promoting truth, public trust and peace.

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Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath attend the 63rd General Assembly of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) at Cinnamon Life, City of Dreams, Colombo, on 1 November 2026.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath has called on media organisations to strengthen responsible journalism, combat misinformation and promote public trust, saying accurate broadcasting and greater understanding among communities are essential to sustaining peace.

Addressing the welcome session of the 63rd General Assembly of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) on Sunday, 1 November, Herath said rapid technological advancement had made information more accessible but had also increased the difficulty of distinguishing between truth and falsehood.

He stressed that broadcasting institutions had a responsibility to provide accurate information and help the public develop a better understanding of issues, particularly at a time when the volume of available information was growing.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism also highlighted the importance of media in Sri Lanka’s diverse society, emphasising its role in encouraging dialogue, mutual respect and understanding among different communities. He said technological innovation should serve humanity and ensure broader access to knowledge.

“Peace cannot be sustained by diplomacy alone,” Herath said, drawing attention to the importance of understanding among peoples and the contribution responsible broadcasting could make towards bringing societies closer together.

His remarks focused on the relationship between media responsibility, public confidence and social cohesion, with particular attention to the challenges posed by misinformation and the need for broadcasting organisations to maintain accuracy in their reporting.

The five-day General Assembly and Associated Meetings are being held in Colombo from 30 October to 3 November 2026 under the theme “Media for Peace and Humanity: Truth, Trust, and Transformation”. The event is hosted by MTV Sri Lanka and brings together broadcasters, media professionals and industry leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

The assembly provides a regional platform for discussions on broadcasting and media cooperation, with participants representing organisations operating across different countries and media environments. Its programme is being held at Cinnamon Life, City of Dreams, Colombo.

Established in 1964, the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union is a regional organisation representing broadcasting and media organisations across 66 countries. It provides a platform for cooperation, knowledge-sharing and professional development among its members.

The 63rd General Assembly takes place as broadcasting institutions confront the combined challenges of technological change, information accessibility and the growing difficulty of establishing the reliability of information reaching the public. Herath’s address placed particular emphasis on the responsibility of broadcasters to maintain public confidence through accurate reporting and to contribute to greater understanding between communities.

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