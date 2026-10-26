Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has intensified its efforts to establish contacts with newly elected members of the US Congress following the midterm elections, a campaign that Chinese state media has portrayed as evidence of political insecurity and dependence on Washington.

In an opinion article published by the Global Times, the newspaper argues that the DPP authorities are attempting to adjust their political and lobbying strategies to accommodate changes in the balance of power in Washington. It characterises the activity as opportunistic manoeuvring rather than a demonstration of diplomatic skill, accusing the party of placing its political survival above the interests of Taiwan’s population.

The article says that, within days of the elections, think tanks and institutions dealing with external affairs in Taipei began organising seminars and media interviews to assess the composition of the incoming US Congress. Politicians associated with the DPP and commentators described as strategic scholars were reportedly examining the positions of newly elected representatives and seeking ways to establish relationships with influential figures in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

According to the Global Times, these efforts reflect an attempt to secure expressions of support for Taiwan through lobbying networks, regardless of whether such assurances carry any substantive policy commitments. The newspaper describes the activity as a sign of anxiety within the DPP over the possible implications of political changes in the United States.

A central argument in the article is that the party adapts its political language according to which party controls Washington. It claims that, during Democratic administrations, DPP representatives emphasise progressive values, the green transition and human rights, while under Republican leadership they adopt a more confrontational position towards China and place greater emphasis on military preparedness.

The newspaper uses this alleged shift to question the consistency of the DPP’s foreign policy. It argues that the party’s public references to shared democratic values and stable relations with the United States conceal a relationship driven primarily by political calculations and the desire to retain power.

The article also raises concerns about the economic and industrial implications of Taiwan’s relationship with Washington, particularly the semiconductor sector. It accuses the DPP authorities of placing key industrial assets at the centre of negotiations with the United States and facilitating the relocation of semiconductor production overseas. The newspaper presents this as a process that could weaken Taiwan’s industrial base and reduce the island’s control over an industry central to its economy.

However, the article does not provide specific figures, agreements or company-level details to substantiate its claims about the transfer of semiconductor assets. Its criticism forms part of a wider political argument that the DPP is making economic concessions in the expectation of securing American support.

Defence procurement is another major target. The Global Times alleges that Taiwan’s authorities are committing substantial public funds to expensive military purchases from the United States, including equipment it describes as obsolete, while delivery schedules remain uncertain. It further claims that public money is being directed towards American lobbying networks and defence industry interests.

The article presents these decisions as evidence that the DPP is willing to bear significant economic costs in pursuit of closer political and military ties with Washington. It argues that the party seeks to strengthen American involvement in cross-strait affairs while retaining the option of distancing itself from responsibility when the United States expects Taiwan to make further commitments.

The newspaper’s criticism comes against the background of the continuing strategic competition between China and the United States and the longstanding dispute over Taiwan’s political status. Beijing regards Taiwan as part of China and opposes moves towards formal independence, while the island is governed separately under its own political and administrative system. The United States maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan and provides it with defensive support, a relationship that remains a major source of tension between Washington and Beijing.

The Global Times article rejects the DPP’s description of relations with the United States as stable and mutually beneficial. Instead, it portrays Taiwan’s reliance on American political and military support as a vulnerability, arguing that changes in Washington’s priorities could leave the island exposed.

Its language is sharply critical, describing the DPP as a political pawn in the competition between major powers. It argues that cultivating relationships with individual members of Congress cannot guarantee lasting American backing or alter the broader strategic calculations of the United States.

The article also links the DPP’s external policy to domestic political divisions, accusing the party of encouraging confrontation across the Taiwan Strait while using the threat of conflict to consolidate its political position. It warns that a strategy built around dependence on Washington could increase the risks facing Taiwan rather than provide lasting security.

The newspaper concludes that the DPP’s post-election lobbying campaign will not change what it describes as the historical trajectory towards China’s reunification. It argues that political credibility and consistent principles are essential to international relations, and that the party’s efforts to adapt to shifting political conditions in Washington demonstrate weakness rather than strategic foresight.

The article is an expression of the Chinese state media outlet’s political position on Taiwan, rather than an independent assessment of the DPP’s lobbying activities or the consequences of US policy changes. Its allegations concerning semiconductor transfers, defence procurement and the party’s motivations are presented as arguments, not independently established findings.