The Worldwide Air Transport Conference — A Sneak Peek

The modern airplane creates a new geographical dimension. A navigable ocean of air blankets the whole surface of the globe. There are no distant places any longer: the world is small, and the world is one. ~ Wendell Willkie

The Current Perspective

As the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) prepares for its Seventh Air Transport Conference, to be held from 16 to 20 the November, the international aviation community faces a fundamental question: can the legal and economic architecture established in 1944 accommodate the complexities of a world transformed by digital technology, geopolitical fragmentation and the imperatives of sustainable development?

International civil aviation has, since its inception, been an enterprise whose commercial ambitions have invariably transcended the territorial boundaries within which sovereign States exercise their jurisdiction. Its development has depended upon an intricate relationship between economic opportunity, technological advancement and the legal principles governing the movement of aircraft, passengers and goods across national frontiers. The Chicago Convention of 1944, which established the institutional foundations of international civil aviation, remains the principal instrument through which this relationship is governed. Yet the world for which that Convention was conceived bears little resemblance to the world in which contemporary aviation operates.

The Seventh Air Transport Conference of ICAO (ATConf/7) convened under the theme Air Transport: Powering Global Connectivity, Economic Development and Resilience in a Dynamic World, presents an opportunity to reconsider the foundations upon which international air transport is regulated. The conference documentation reveals that the questions confronting aviation are no longer confined to the allocation of traffic rights, the negotiation of bilateral air services agreements or the commercial viability of airlines. They extend to the equitable distribution of economic opportunity, the institutional capacity of States, the regulation of artificial intelligence, environmental sustainability, passenger dignity, labour rights and the preservation of international cooperation in an increasingly fragmented geopolitical environment.

The significance of ATConf/7 lies therefore not merely in the individual proposals submitted by States and international organizations, but in the possibility that these proposals may collectively signal a transformation in the philosophy of international aviation governance.

The question is whether ICAO can facilitate that transformation without compromising State sovereignty or the fundamental principles on which international civil aviation has historically depended.

Liberalization and the Unequal Distribution of Opportunity

The economic philosophy underlying international air transport has evolved from a system of restrictive bilateral arrangements to a more liberalized market environment. The premise of liberalization is intuitively attractive. The removal of restrictions on market access may stimulate competition, encourage the development of new routes, improve consumer choice and enlarge the contribution of aviation to national economies.

ICAO’s submissions to ATConf/7 on optimizing air connectivity through enhanced economic regulatory frameworks, placing connectivity, competitiveness and economic development at the heart of regulatory frameworks regional liberalization and the evolution of the international economic regulatory framework reflect this understanding.

Yet liberalization contains an inherent paradox. The formal equality of States in possessing the right to negotiate air services arrangements does not necessarily translate into equality of economic participation. A State may enjoy sovereign authority over its airspace and possess the legal capacity to authorize international operations while lacking the infrastructure, capital, regulatory expertise or commercially viable market necessary to exploit its opportunities.

Economic Freedom, In Such Circumstances, Becomes an Abstraction.

The African experience under the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), Regional Liberalization as a Pathway to Enhanced Air Connectivity: The Journey of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), illustrates the importance of regional integration. The initiative recognizes that the traditional bilateral system may impose limitations upon the development of an economically integrated regional aviation market. The liberalization of traffic rights must, however, be accompanied by institutional cooperation, infrastructure development and mechanisms capable of ensuring fair competition.

Latin America presents to the conference a complementary perspective. The Latin American Civil Aviation Commission’s proposals concerning liberalization of exclusive air cargo services up to the seventh freedom and combined passenger, cargo and mail services up to the sixth freedom illustrate how regional arrangements may become instruments of regulatory experimentation.

The South American Air Liberalization Agreement, ALAS, envisages a more integrated South American aviation market. Such initiatives invite ICAO to consider whether the future of international aviation should be governed exclusively through the traditional bilateral framework or whether regional arrangements could operate as complementary instruments of economic integration.

The answer should not necessarily involve the abandonment of bilateral air services agreements. Rather, it should involve their evolution to accommodate the requirements of regional economic integration.

There is also a need for caution. Liberalization without adequate competition safeguards may result in the concentration of market power in the hands of large carriers. The concerns on fair competition and regulatory capacity for sustainable air transport development, institutional framework for competition as a condition for effective air transport liberalization, are therefore of considerable importance.

The removal of regulatory restrictions is not synonymous with the removal of regulation. It requires a more sophisticated regulatory architecture capable of protecting competition while permitting commercial innovation.

National development strategies provide further evidence of the relationship between aviation and economic policy. Oman’s Vision 2040, places aviation and air cargo within a wider strategy of economic diversification and resilience. Saudi Arabia’s National Aviation Strategy, similarly illustrates the incorporation of connectivity into national economic planning.

The central lesson is that aviation liberalization cannot be regarded as an end in itself. Its legitimacy must ultimately be measured by the extent to which it distributes economic opportunity and enhances the development prospects of States.

Sovereignty, Regulatory Coherence and The Institutional Responsibility Of ICAO

The Chicago Convention embodies a delicate reconciliation between sovereign authority and international cooperation. Article 1 recognizes the complete and exclusive sovereignty of every State over the airspace above its territory. The Convention nevertheless establishes an institutional framework through which States cooperate in the orderly development of international civil aviation.

The challenge confronting ICAO is to preserve this balance while responding to increasingly complex commercial and technological developments.

The Secretariat’s contributions concerning regulatory oversight and the strengthening of ICAO’s air transport development function recognize the necessity of institutions capable of responding to changing market structures and technological developments.

An especially interesting proposal is the voluntary peer-support and twinning programme for strengthening economic regulatory oversight capacity. It recognizes that regulatory expertise is unevenly distributed among States. Some possess sophisticated institutions and considerable technical competence, while others encounter significant limitations in financial resources, personnel and administrative infrastructure.

The development of international aviation cannot be equitable if the ability to implement common principles depends upon the economic circumstances of individual States.

Malaysia’s experience in integrating economic and technical regulation into a single authority, raises an important institutional question: whether regulatory consolidation can improve efficiency and coherence without compromising technical independence and accountability.

A further contribution of particular legal significance is Article 15 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention) and the Importance of Regulatory Compliance, submitted by the United States and co-sponsored by the European Union, its Member States and other ECAC States.

Article 15 concerns airport and air navigation charges and establishes the principle of non-discrimination against aircraft of other Contracting States. Its significance extends beyond the immediate question of fees. It embodies the principle that international aviation infrastructure should be accessible through transparent and equitable arrangements.

The paper reinforces the proposition that the credibility of the multilateral aviation system depends upon the consistent application of its legal principles.

Regulatory coherence is equally important. Maintaining regulatory coherence to support competition, connectivity and the sustainable development of international aviation, draws attention to the difficulties that may arise when States adopt inconsistent approaches to market access, competition, taxation and operating permissions.

The future of international aviation governance must therefore involve convergence in regulatory principles without requiring uniformity in national institutions. ICAO should encourage common minimum standards, technical assistance and institutional cooperation while respecting the economic and constitutional circumstances of individual States.

Infrastructure, Connectivity and the Economics of Development

Liberalization cannot produce connectivity in the absence of infrastructure.

The financing of airports, air navigation services and supporting facilities requires substantial capital expenditure, long investment horizons and predictable regulatory arrangements. Regulatory uncertainty may increase the cost of capital and discourage investment.

The ICAO Secretariat’s submissions on aviation infrastructure financing economic regulation and infrastructure costs, airport capacity planning , reducing infrastructure financing costs, and financing infrastructure for resilient and sustainable connectivity address this relationship.

China’s experience in developing specialized cargo hubs, using Ezhou Huahu Airport as a case study, illustrates how aviation infrastructure may function as a strategic logistics centre linking manufacturing, e-commerce, distribution and international trade.

The accompanying paper on international route network node selection for developing countries (ATConf/7-WP/38) raises a question of particular relevance to developing States: how should the most effective points of international connectivity be determined?

The answer cannot be based exclusively upon immediate commercial demand. Geography, regional integration, trade patterns and the economic requirements of neighbouring States must also be considered.

The Dominican Republic’s contributions, demonstrate the relationship between aviation, tourism, infrastructure and national economic development. Uruguay’s ATConf/7-WP/118, concerning an airport multimodal free-trade zone, similarly illustrates how airport infrastructure may form part of a wider logistics and trade network.

For archipelagic and geographically isolated States, the issue assumes a different character. Sustainable Financing and Measurement for Air Connectivity in Archipelagic and Geographically Isolated States, recognizes that air transport may constitute essential public infrastructure rather than merely a commercial service.

Connectivity must therefore be evaluated not simply by passenger volumes or airline profitability, but by its contribution to territorial integration, access to essential services and participation in international markets.

An airport that is commercially marginal may nevertheless be economically indispensable.

The Passenger and the Human Dimension of Aviation

The economic development of aviation cannot be measured exclusively through airline profitability, passenger volumes or the expansion of international routes. The passenger remains the ultimate beneficiary of the system.

ICAO’s submissions on consumer protection and emergency planning and safe and affordable connectivity recognize that passenger welfare must form an integral part of economic regulation.

The papers concerning first-time flyers accessibility for persons with disabilities, passenger facilitation, air passenger consumer protection and digital passenger experience collectively indicate an evolution in the understanding of consumer protection.

The passenger is no longer merely a purchaser of transportation services whose interests are satisfied by the issuance of a ticket. The passenger possesses legitimate interests in information, accessibility, continuity of travel, protection during disruption and the effective exercise of legal rights.

China’s contribution on accessibility for persons with disabilities is particularly relevant. It reinforces the proposition that connectivity must be inclusive. The objective of aviation cannot be confined to improving the experience of those already able to participate in the system. It must also address the barriers that prevent others from doing so.

Chile’s experience in legislative development concerning air passenger rights Thailand’s framework for passenger protection and enforcement, and LACAC’s regional principles of consumer protection demonstrate the importance of harmonization and effective implementation.

The growth of online travel agencies introduces another dimension. Navigating the Intersection of Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), Passenger Liabilities, and Indirect Cabotage in Civil Aviation, raises questions concerning the allocation of responsibility among contracting carriers, operating carriers and digital intermediaries.

Traditional legal concepts may require reconsideration where passengers purchase complex combinations of services through digital platforms.

The human dimension is further illustrated by the papers concerning assistance to aircraft accident victims and their families, universal ratification of the Montreal Convention of 1999 and advance payments, and continuity of the ICAO symposia on assistance to accident victims and their families.

These contributions remind the international community that aviation liability is not merely an exercise in allocating financial responsibility. It is an instrument through which the legal system seeks to provide redress in circumstances involving injury, death and human suffering.

The legitimacy of international aviation depends upon the recognition that commercial efficiency and human dignity are complementary objectives.

Artificial Intelligence, Digitalization and The Legal Future of Aviation

Technological innovation is transforming the architecture of aviation governance.

Artificial intelligence, digital identity, automated administrative systems, unmanned aircraft and advanced air mobility are increasingly becoming part of the international aviation environment.

ICAO’s papers on AI-driven interoperable aviation data ecosystems, linking air transport agreements to operating permit systems through artificial intelligence, the application of national AI laws to international aviation, and data-driven economic regulation reveal the importance of digitalization.

The principal difficulty is that aviation is international while much of the law governing artificial intelligence, data protection and digital administration remains national.

An airline operating across several jurisdictions may encounter divergent requirements concerning data collection, processing, storage and transfer. Regulatory fragmentation may create duplication, uncertainty and difficulties in recognizing automated administrative decisions.

Brazil’s contribution on biometric air travel illustrates the potential of digital identity to facilitate passenger processing and strengthen security. Yet biometric identification raises questions concerning privacy, data security and individual autonomy.

The fundamental legal question is whether automated decisions can be made transparent, accountable and legally reviewable. Administrative fairness cannot be displaced by technological convenience.

The same concern applies to advanced air mobility. ICAO’s submissions on harmonizing standards for advanced air mobility, enabling safe and scalable unmanned aircraft and advanced air mobility operations, and international advanced air mobility operations and market access address the challenges of integrating new aircraft and operating models into international aviation.

Oman’s regulatory sandbox approach offers an instructive example. A regulatory sandbox permits emerging technologies to be tested within a controlled legal and operational environment, allowing innovation to develop without prematurely imposing unsuitable requirements.

Nevertheless, experimental national arrangements must eventually be translated into internationally accepted standards if advanced air mobility is to operate across borders.

The regulatory philosophy should be technologically neutral but legally principled. Innovation must remain subject to safety, accountability, transparency and international cooperation.

Environmental Sustainability and The Question Of Regulatory Equity

Perhaps the most difficult policy challenge confronting international aviation is the reconciliation of environmental responsibility with economic development.

ICAO’s submissions on cleaner aviation energies, sustainable aviation fuel policy, CORSIA and global regulatory harmonization, and emerging risks to CORSIA compliance (ATConf/7-WP/50) demonstrate the complexity of the transition.

Sustainable aviation fuels require technological innovation, production capacity, infrastructure, financing and predictable regulatory arrangements. Their availability cannot be secured merely by imposing obligations upon airlines. It requires an integrated supply chain involving governments, energy producers, airports, investors and aircraft operators.

The global sustainable aviation fuel market, examined in a working paper, , is therefore an important element of the environmental transition. Peru’s contribution on technical assistance under the ACT-SAF programme adds a developmental dimension. States possessing different levels of economic and technological capacity will require assistance in establishing the foundations necessary to participate in the transition.

An environmental regime accessible only to economically powerful States would risk creating a new form of inequality within international aviation. The papers concerning double charging under CORSIA and regional market-based measures and the cost of unrecognized emissions reductions arising from regional sustainable aviation fuel mandates, raise questions of regulatory coherence.

CORSIA was developed as a global market-based measure to address international aviation emissions. Its integrity depends upon transparency, consistency and international acceptance. Where national and regional environmental measures operate alongside the global scheme without adequate coordination, double counting, double charging or inconsistent treatment may arise.

The question is not whether States should pursue environmental objectives. It is whether those objectives can be pursued through arrangements that preserve the coherence of international aviation and avoid disproportionate burdens upon operators.

Taxation introduces a related concern. ICAO’s papers on international air transport levies , taxation policy coordination, affordability, and the preservation of ICAO taxation principles recognize that fiscal measures may influence the affordability and accessibility of air transport. The cumulative effect of taxes, charges and environmental obligations must be considered carefully. A regulatory regime that makes aviation inaccessible to large sections of the population may undermine the very connectivity objectives it seeks to advance.

Environmental responsibility and economic inclusion must therefore be pursued as complementary objectives.

Labour, Human Capital and The Social Sustainability Of Liberalization

The future of aviation is inseparable from the future of its workforce.

Digitalization, artificial intelligence, automation and emerging aircraft technologies are changing the competencies required of aviation professionals. ICAO’s submissions concerning regulatory workforce capability workforce retention and attraction, skills shortages, the changing nature of work, and workforce resilience recognize the importance of human capital.

Africa’s aviation workforce contribution is particularly relevant to the developmental objectives of ICAO. The growth of African aviation requires not merely additional infrastructure and liberalized markets, but a workforce capable of operating, managing and regulating an increasingly sophisticated industry.

The participation of women in aviation, similarly demonstrates the importance of distributing professional opportunities more equitably. The proposals concerning labour and social sustainability in future air services agreements raise a fundamental legal question.

Traditional air services agreements have concentrated upon market access, capacity, traffic rights and commercial operations. Yet the social consequences of liberalization cannot be ignored. Should future air services agreements contain express provisions concerning labour standards, social dialogue and employment sustainability?

The proposition deserves serious consideration. Economic liberalization should not become an instrument through which the social costs of competition are externalized upon workers. Aviation development must recognize human capital as an essential component of resilience rather than as an incidental cost of commercial operations.

Geopolitical Fragmentation and the Resilience of International Aviation

International aviation is particularly vulnerable to geopolitical instability. Its operations depend upon access to airspace, the integrity of international agreements, the continuity of infrastructure and the willingness of States to cooperate notwithstanding political differences.

ICAO’s papers on integrated crisis preparedness, emergency planning and resilience and the integrity of air services agreements during crises recognize the importance of resilience.

Air services agreements are founded upon reciprocal commitments. Their integrity may be tested during armed conflicts, political disputes, public emergencies or other extraordinary circumstances.

The question is whether States should maintain established commitments, as far as reasonably possible, or whether extraordinary circumstances may justify departures from them. The answer requires a careful appreciation of treaty obligations, sovereign authority and operational necessity.

The contribution of Cuba, concerning unilateral and extraterritorial measures affecting international air transport, introduces a particularly important geopolitical dimension.

The multilateral character of the Chicago Convention requires international aviation to function through a framework of predictable legal relationships. Yet the industry is increasingly exposed to political restrictions and geopolitical fragmentation.

The legal assessment of particular restrictive measures must necessarily depend upon the applicable international obligations and the factual circumstances. Nevertheless, the broader institutional question remains: how can ICAO preserve confidence in a multilateral system when international aviation is increasingly exposed to political divisions?

The papers concerning recovery in States affected by conflicts and wars, regional cooperation during crises, and operational continuity following natural disasters reinforce the necessity of resilience.

Resilience must mean more than the restoration of flight operations after disruption. It must include the preservation of institutional capacity, the continuity of legal commitments, the protection of supply chains and the ability of States to maintain international connectivity under difficult circumstances.

My Take

The significance of ATConf/7 lies in the possibility that it may compel the international aviation community to reconsider a fundamental assumption: that the expansion of aviation markets is, by itself, a sufficient measure of progress.

It is not.

Aviation is simultaneously a commercial enterprise, an instrument of economic development, a strategic infrastructure, a technological ecosystem and a means through which individuals exercise their freedom of movement. Its regulation must therefore accommodate interests that are not always easily reconciled.

The Chicago Convention remains the indispensable foundation of international civil aviation. Its principles of sovereignty, international cooperation, equality and orderly development continue to possess considerable normative force. Yet the continued relevance of the Convention depends upon the capacity of ICAO and its Contracting States to interpret and implement its principles in a manner responsive to contemporary exigencies.

The challenge is not to replace the Convention with an entirely new legal order. It is to ensure that its institutional and normative architecture remains capable of accommodating technological innovation, economic liberalization, environmental responsibility and the legitimate aspirations of developing States.

ICAO must encourage liberalization without permitting the consolidation of market power. It must promote environmental responsibility without creating barriers that prevent developing States from participating in international aviation. It must facilitate technological innovation without allowing automation to diminish human accountability. It must strengthen international cooperation without disregarding the sovereignty of States.

There is also a need to reconsider the manner in which the organization evaluates its own performance. A working paper, concerning a common classification framework for measuring the economic impact of civil aviation, and another paper, proposing periodic reporting on progress towards ICAO’s Strategic Plan 2050, suggest the importance of more systematic assessment.

An increase in passenger traffic does not necessarily indicate an equitable distribution of aviation’s economic benefits. Nor does the construction of airport infrastructure necessarily demonstrate that a State has achieved sustainable connectivity.

Meaningful evaluation must take account of affordability, accessibility, employment, regulatory capacity, environmental performance and the contribution of aviation to national development.

The international aviation community must also recognize that the future of aviation governance cannot be addressed by ICAO in isolation. Cooperation with institutions responsible for trade, labour, investment, environmental policy and technological governance will become increasingly indispensable.

Ultimately, the objective should be to move beyond the conception of aviation as a collection of commercially connected markets and towards an understanding of it as an integrated international public good.

Such a conception would not diminish the commercial character of aviation. It would give commercial activity a more enduring institutional and social purpose.

The enduring responsibility of ICAO is to ensure that international civil aviation remains not merely efficient and profitable, but equitable, dependable and responsive to the aspirations of humanity.

That, in my view, should constitute the ultimate measure of ATConf/7.