US Ambassador Eric Meyer: ‘When Goods Move Faster, American Companies Compete Better’

As reported earlier today, the United States has pledged $17 million to modernise digital operations at the Port of Colombo. In a subsequent statement, US Ambassador Eric Meyer outlined the commercial rationale for the investment, saying improved port efficiency would help American companies compete internationally, reduce shipping costs and benefit consumers.

“American trade depends on ports that are efficient, reliable, and ready to meet the demands of modern commerce,” Meyer said in the statement issued by the US Embassy in Colombo on Friday.

“More than half a million containers of U.S. inbound and outbound cargo move through the Port of Colombo each year, representing billions of dollars in trade,” he added.

The investment will be implemented in partnership with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) and support two connected digital platforms: the Maritime Single Window and the Port Community System. The systems are intended to enable shipping companies, customs officials, immigration authorities, port operators and businesses to exchange information electronically, replacing paperwork and disconnected processes that can delay cargo movements.

According to the embassy, the Port of Colombo handles an estimated $30 billion in US-related cargo annually and serves as a major transshipment hub connecting South Asia with global markets.

“When goods move faster and shipping costs come down, American companies are better positioned to compete and American consumers save money,” Meyer said. “This $17 million investment will strengthen the supply chains our economies depend on and support commercial opportunities for American technology companies.”

The statement provides further details on the intended economic benefits of the proposed assistance, with particular emphasis on international trade efficiency, supply-chain reliability and opportunities for American technology suppliers. The project focuses on digital infrastructure and operational coordination rather than the construction of new port facilities.

Sri Lanka’s Ports and Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunathilaka said the initiative would complement the country’s efforts to expand maritime capacity and strengthen its connections to international markets.

“Colombo’s future as a regional maritime hub depends not only on expanding physical infrastructure but also on modernizing how our ports operate,” Karunathilaka said.

He added that the project would help Sri Lanka improve trade facilitation and attract business, describing US support as a contribution to the country’s long-term economic competitiveness.

SLPA Chairman Dr Parakrama Dissanayake said the proposed systems would connect the agencies and businesses involved in port operations, reduce unnecessary delays and provide more predictable services to shipping lines and customers.

“Modernizing the Port of Colombo is essential to Sri Lanka’s ambition to remain a leading maritime and logistics hub in the region,” Dissanayake said, welcoming the partnership as the port prepared for future growth.

The embassy said the investment would also create opportunities for American technology companies to compete to supply the hardware, software and technical expertise required to develop the systems. An open, competitive process will be used to select an implementing partner.

The United States said the project would advance its economic and national security interests by strengthening critical trade routes, creating commercial opportunities for American technology companies and reinforcing Sri Lanka’s role as a key maritime trading partner in the Indian Ocean.