When the Robe Becomes a Crime

by Durga Velayudham

History has a habit of returning in forms that resemble the past without repeating it exactly. Sometimes that return is comforting. More often it is not. The controversy over Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera being taken before court in prison attire, after his robes were removed, has therefore acquired a significance larger than the immediate dispute over prison regulations. It raises an older and more difficult question about the place of the Buddhist monk in a state that claims to be secular in administration but remains deeply shaped by a Buddhist historical inheritance. Read beside Revolt in the Temple, the episode looks less like an isolated administrative decision than a collision between two very different understandings of authority.

It is an emphatically nationalist and Buddhist political argument, written at a moment when independence itself was still being debated in terms of sovereignty, identity and the future of the Sangha. Yet precisely because of its polemical character, it is revealing. Its authors repeatedly insist that the Sangha was never merely a private religious body. They describe it as having become, over centuries, the “Guardians of the Life and Liberty” and the sponsors of the wellbeing and happiness of society. In the Kelaniya Declaration, the Sangha speaks not simply as a religious institution but in the name of the people, claiming a duty to defend freedom and national dignity.

This is where the present controversy becomes uncomfortable. The government has said that prison rules distinguish between forms of imprisonment and prescribe prison attire in particular circumstances. But the Sangha’s objection belongs to another category. It concerns whether the robe can be treated by the state as an ordinary item of clothing, subject to administrative removal, or whether its significance belongs to the ecclesiastical authority of the Sangha itself. The dispute therefore becomes a question about whether the state understands the symbolic and institutional meaning of the robe it has ordered a monk to surrender.

Revolt in the Temple repeatedly warns that humiliation of the Sangha can become politically explosive. Its account of the nineteenth-century road tax is especially revealing. The tax was imposed on adult men, including bhikkhus, and the authors state bluntly that “This insult to the Sangha aroused wide-spread resentment.” They then connect religious indignity with broader grievances over land, taxation and colonial administration. But the mechanism identified by the book remains worth considering. A state can regard an action as routine administration while those subjected to it experience the same action as an attack on dignity, status or collective identity.

The most striking feature of the book is that it does not present freedom as a purely legal condition. Discussing the politics of late colonial Ceylon, it declares that “it was not enough that men should be free, but that they must also be made to feel free.” The authors then argue that the Sangha regarded national freedom as something deeper than constitutional formulas. They criticised the politicians who accepted Dominion Status while attacking monks who continued to demand what they considered genuine independence, and they complained that such monks were branded “political bhikkhus.”

That passage deserves particular attention today because the phrase “political monk” remains one of the most convenient ways of dismissing a Buddhist cleric who enters public controversy. The robe does not confer immunity from criticism, nor does religious status place anyone above a court judgment. But the opposite mistake is equally dangerous. To assume that a monk becomes politically illegitimate merely because he speaks about the state, national identity, law or public morality would contradict the historical tradition described in the very book now being revisited.

The deeper argument of Revolt in the Temple, however, is more demanding than a defence of monks. Its account of Buddhism repeatedly turns against ego, domination, hatred and blind obedience. In its exposition of Right Views, it says that the follower “must follow neither any person nor anything unquestioningly” and should satisfy himself that doctrines and deeds are good and conducive to the happiness of fellow beings. That principle cuts both ways. The robe symbolises Buddhist authority, then that authority carries obligations of restraint, truthfulness, compassion and self-mastery. The book itself says that Right Speech requires truthful, kindly, open and wise words, while Right Action requires peaceful, honest and pure conduct.

This is why the present dispute should not be reduced to the question of whether the government insulted a monk or whether a monk deserves punishment. The real question is whether a democratic state can administer punishment without converting administrative authority into symbolic humiliation, and whether a religious institution can defend its dignity without turning that defence into a claim of exemption from law.

The book’s final warning is perhaps more relevant than its nationalist rhetoric. It insists that nations and civilisations rise, flourish, decay and die, and that material possessions cannot by themselves provide the dignity that human beings seek. Governments change. Monks change. Constitutions change. Public memory changes. What remains is the question of how power treats those who stand before it.

History may therefore be repeating itself in an unprecedented form, but most presumably not for good. In the nineteenth century, the book remembers an insult to the Sangha becoming entangled with wider resentment against state power. In the twentieth century, it remembers monks being attacked politically for insisting that formal freedom was not enough. In the twenty-first century, the state is again confronting the question of whether administrative punishment can be separated from religious dignity.

There is a final irony. Revolt in the Temple insists that Buddhism is not fundamentally a doctrine of passive submission but a discipline of action, self-control and responsibility. It describes the Buddhist path as requiring the conquest of anger, pride and attachment. If that is taken seriously, the proper answer to this controversy cannot be triumphalism from either camp. The state should demonstrate that authority does not require humiliation. The Sangha should demonstrate that dignity does not require domination. And the monk, above all, should demonstrate that wearing the robe means accepting a burden of conduct greater than the privileges that society associates with it.

That would be a more faithful lesson from the old book than simply using its history as ammunition in a new political battle, especially in the present political climate. History does repeat itself. The real test is whether a society recognises the pattern before repetition becomes another form of damage.