Witness Says Ekneligoda Discussed Killing Mahinda Rajapaksa

A former member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) has told a three-judge High Court in Colombo that journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda discussed the killing of a former president and several other individuals, according to testimony given during proceedings on Friday (9 October).

The witness, identified as Sumathipala Suresh Kumar, also known as Murali, is the fourth witness in the case concerning Ekneligoda’s abduction and disappearance. Responding to questions during cross-examination, he told the court that Ekneligoda had conveyed the information during a meeting in Habarana.

The testimony was given before the permanent three-judge High Court bench comprising presiding judge Nayana Senewiratne and judges Nalin Hewawasam and Lakmali Hewawasam. The case was heard at the court located at No. 121/1 Wijerama Mawatha, Colombo 7.

The proceedings form part of the ongoing trial into the disappearance of Ekneligoda, a journalist whose abduction has been the subject of legal proceedings in Sri Lanka.

The fourth witness’s testimony had previously been recalled following a request to obtain further evidence from him. When the case was taken up on 24 July, Deputy Solicitor General Wasantha Perera informed the court that the witness’s evidence needed to be heard again. The testimony was subsequently recalled in response to that request.

Further examination of the evidence has been postponed until 14 October.