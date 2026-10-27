Anthropic files for Nasdaq listing as AI spending concerns unsettle investors

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind the Claude chatbot and coding tools, has filed publicly for an initial public offering in a move that could rank among the most significant stock market debuts by a young technology company. The five-year-old business said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT.

The company, which confidentially submitted its registration documents to the regulator in June, is preparing to open its financial information to public scrutiny and prospective investors. The offering remains subject to the process proceeding as planned.

Anthropic was co-founded in 2021 by chief executive Dario Amodei and a group of researchers who left OpenAI, which has since become one of its principal competitors. Its Claude models and related services have attracted corporate customers seeking to use artificial intelligence to identify new business opportunities and improve internal efficiency.

The company’s expansion accelerated in 2026, driven largely by demand for Claude Code, its AI-powered coding tool, and the development of advanced models including Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5. Anthropic has been competing with OpenAI and Google to maintain its position in a market attracting substantial investment and increasing commercial interest.

Its growth has also coincided with disputes over its positions on AI safety, regulation and national security. The company has faced sharp criticism on these issues and been involved in two high-profile disputes with the US government in recent months, adding regulatory and political uncertainty to its business outlook.

Anthropic’s planned listing comes amid heightened volatility in financial markets as investors reassess whether expected revenues from AI services will justify the enormous costs of developing and operating the infrastructure required to support them. Concerns have extended to so-called neocloud companies, which provide computing capacity for AI applications.

CoreWeave and Nebius, two companies operating in that sector, lost more than 30% of their market value in October as concerns over credit risk intensified across the data centre industry. The weakness in these stocks highlights the financial pressures facing businesses exposed to the expansion of AI infrastructure.

Anthropic will also be entering the public market shortly after SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, made its Nasdaq debut in what the source describes as the largest initial public offering on record. SpaceX raised $85.7 billion in the offering, although its shares subsequently experienced volatility and ended the previous week slightly below their opening level in June.

Anthropic’s registration filing identifies a range of risks for prospective investors, including the computing resources required to sustain its operations and the potential financial consequences of actions by the Trump administration. The company also faces competition from OpenAI and Google, while its relationships with major technology investors and commercial partners form part of the offering’s broader financial context.

Amazon remains one of Anthropic’s largest backers, while Alphabet is set to become a larger shareholder. The company has also made commitments involving Microsoft worth billions of dollars, highlighting the importance of major technology companies to its financing and commercial relationships.

The public filing includes more than 90 pages of risk factors, reflecting the range of uncertainties investors will need to assess. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are named as lead underwriters for the offering, which will test investor appetite for a company operating at the centre of the AI boom amid mounting questions about the sector’s long-term economics.