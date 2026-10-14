China Rejects India’s Naming of 28 Ladakh Locations as ‘Illegal and Void’

China has rejected India’s publication of standard names for 28 locations in Ladakh, describing the move as “illegal and null and void” and insisting that it cannot change Beijing’s claim over the western section of the China-India boundary area.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a press briefing on Tuesday, responding to a question following the Indian government’s announcement that it had identified 28 locations in Ladakh using standard names on an official map.

“China has never recognized the so-called ‘Union Territory of Ladakh’ illegally and unilaterally established by India and firmly opposes India’s publication of ‘standard place names in Ladakh’,” Mao said.

She added that the measures taken by India were “illegal and null and void”, arguing that they could not alter what Beijing describes as the established territorial status of the area.

“The western section of the China-India boundary area has always belonged to China,” Mao said, reiterating China’s position on the disputed territory.