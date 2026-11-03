Germany Probes State-Linked Spyware Attack on Officials

Germany has launched an investigation into a suspected spyware operation targeting members of parliament, government officials and other public figures, with authorities warning that the incident could involve state-backed surveillance activities. The operation reportedly involved attempts to compromise iPhones belonging to individuals in Germany’s political and public institutions.

Digital Transformation Minister Karsten Wildberger confirmed the investigation during interviews with German broadcasters ARD and ZDF on Monday. He said the government suspected state involvement in the targeting of officials and that affected individuals had received notifications about potential security threats to their devices.

Wildberger stressed that the investigation remained ongoing and that authorities had not yet established the full circumstances of the operation or identified those responsible.

Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has classified the threat as mercenary spyware, a category covering sophisticated surveillance software developed or supplied by private companies and potentially used by governments or other clients to monitor selected individuals. The Israeli-developed Pegasus surveillance system, produced by NSO Group, is one of the best-known examples of this technology.

The BSI has warned that state actors are frequently involved in operations using such tools. However, the agency has not publicly attributed the latest incident to any particular government or intelligence service.

The number of people affected also remains unknown. In addition to lawmakers and government officials, the BSI confirmed that other public figures had been targeted. Authorities have not disclosed their identities or the total number of devices involved.

The agency advised individuals who received security notifications from Apple to treat their iPhones as potentially compromised. Although Apple’s alerts do not necessarily confirm that an intrusion was successful, German authorities have recommended precautionary measures to reduce the risk of further surveillance.

These measures include replacing potentially affected devices, obtaining new telephone numbers and transferring only essential information to replacement phones. The recommendations reflect concerns that sophisticated spyware may remain difficult to detect or remove once a device has been compromised.

The incident highlights the capabilities of modern commercial surveillance software, which can exploit vulnerabilities in smartphones without requiring users to download applications or deliberately open malicious links. Certain attacks can be delivered through specially designed messages or other technical methods that require no direct interaction from the device owner.

Once successfully installed, advanced spyware can potentially provide access to private communications, passwords, location information and stored data. Depending on the software’s capabilities and the vulnerabilities exploited, attackers may also be able to activate microphones and cameras remotely, turning personal smartphones into surveillance devices.

Pegasus, developed by Israel’s NSO Group, has become one of the most prominent examples of this technology. Its ability to exploit previously unknown software vulnerabilities has attracted international scrutiny, particularly after investigations revealed its use against journalists, political opposition figures, human rights activists and senior government officials.

Reports have documented the use of Pegasus in numerous European Union member states since 2016. Countries including Cyprus, Denmark, Italy, Greece, Hungary, Poland and Spain have also faced allegations involving the deployment of Israeli-developed surveillance tools.

The controversy has created tensions between national security agencies, governments and civil liberties organisations. Authorities have defended the use of advanced surveillance technologies as instruments for investigating serious crimes and addressing security threats. Critics, however, argue that weak oversight and limited transparency have allowed such systems to be used against individuals who are not legitimate targets of criminal investigations.

The European Parliament addressed the issue in 2023, calling for more rigorous control mechanisms to prevent the misuse of commercial spyware. Lawmakers raised concerns about the impact of surveillance technologies on democratic institutions, press freedom and the protection of fundamental rights.

However, the European Commission did not implement the proposed measures as a comprehensive EU-wide regulatory framework. The absence of uniform safeguards has continued to complicate efforts to monitor the purchase, deployment and use of commercial surveillance software across member states.

Germany’s latest investigation has also emerged amid renewed attention to foreign intelligence activities involving former senior German security officials.

Last month, former Federal Intelligence Service (BND) chief August Hanning was reportedly arrested on espionage and treason-related charges. Hanning led Germany’s foreign intelligence service between 1998 and 2005 and is accused of obtaining classified documents for private consultancy activities, including the preparation of a report for an unidentified foreign intelligence service.

The allegations reportedly emerged during a separate investigation into claims that Hanning recruited former Mossad director Danny Yatom for an operation involving the abduction of a child. Hanning has previously acknowledged maintaining close relationships with senior Israeli intelligence figures after leaving public office.

The cases remain separate, and no established evidence presented in the supplied reporting connects Hanning directly to the latest spyware incident. Nevertheless, their timing has brought additional attention to questions surrounding foreign intelligence relationships, the handling of classified information and the security of Germany’s political institutions.

The suspected spyware operation presents a broader challenge for European governments. Smartphones used by ministers, lawmakers, diplomats and senior officials frequently contain sensitive communications, confidential documents and information about government activities. A successful intrusion could expose not only personal information but also sensitive political discussions and institutional networks.

The use of commercially developed spyware makes the problem more complicated because surveillance capabilities previously associated mainly with state intelligence agencies are now available through private technology suppliers. Governments can potentially acquire sophisticated surveillance systems without developing the underlying technology themselves, creating additional difficulties for international monitoring and accountability.

For Germany, the immediate priority is determining whether the targeted devices were successfully compromised, identifying the vulnerabilities involved and establishing who may have been responsible. The investigation will also test the country’s ability to protect senior officials against surveillance operations that can bypass conventional cybersecurity safeguards.

At the European level, the incident renews questions about whether existing regulations are sufficient to control the international spyware industry. Without stronger transparency, independent oversight and consistent enforcement, commercial surveillance technologies could continue to expose journalists, political representatives and public institutions to covert monitoring.

As the investigation continues, German authorities face two central challenges: establishing the extent of the suspected operation and ensuring that the country’s political and government communications remain protected against increasingly sophisticated digital surveillance threats.