Houthi Leader Says Saudi Attacks Have Killed More Than 562 Civilians in Yemen

Mahdi al Mashat, president of Yemen’s Houthi Supreme Political Council, has accused Saudi Arabia of killing more than 562 civilians, mostly women and children, in attacks linked to the conflict, pledging to continue fighting until what he described as Saudi aggression and the siege of Yemen are brought to an end.

In a letter addressed to Yemenis on Sunday, al Mashat said Saudi Arabia had carried out nearly 3,000 airstrikes against civilians since the latest escalation began in September. The figures could not be independently verified, and he did not provide a detailed breakdown of the reported attacks or civilian casualties.

“We are determined to end the aggression and the siege by all means at our disposal,” al Mashat said. He also welcomed efforts to end the attacks and blockade, address humanitarian concerns, repair damage caused by the conflict and respect Yemen’s sovereignty and independence.

The statement followed a claim by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea on Sunday that the total number of Saudi air and missile attacks since the latest escalation began in August had reached 3,179. Sarea’s figure included both airstrikes and missile launches, whereas al Mashat referred specifically to nearly 3,000 airstrikes.

Neither official provided a detailed account of the attacks, and the figures could not be independently confirmed. The difference in the dates cited for the beginning of the escalation also remained unexplained in the available account.

The latest statements come amid an offensive by the two warring parties that has been under way since the summer and intensified in early September. The escalation followed an incident in July in which the Saudi-backed Yemeni army claimed an attack on Sana’a International Airport, which is controlled by the Houthis, after an Iranian aircraft landed there.

The accusations reflect the continuing dispute between the Houthis and forces backed by Saudi Arabia over the course of the conflict and the conditions for ending hostilities. Al Mashat said the group supported initiatives aimed at ending the attacks and blockade, resolving humanitarian problems and repairing conflict-related damage, while insisting on Yemen’s sovereignty and independence.