Jaffna fishermen demand action against Indian trawlers and withdrawal of proposed Fisheries Bill

Fishermen’s organisations in Sri Lanka’s northern Jaffna district have demanded an end to Indian trawling in fishing grounds off the Northern and Eastern provinces and the withdrawal of a proposed Fisheries Bill, which they claim could enable companies to take control of marine resources.

Leaflets setting out the demands were distributed jointly by Jaffna fishermen’s organisations and the Jana Aragala movement, with Frontline Socialist Party activist Vasantha Mudalige among those participating. The campaign highlights concerns over Indian fishing vessels, rising costs for local fishermen and the government’s proposed changes to fisheries legislation.

The leaflets state that taxes on fishing nets and equipment have pushed prices beyond the reach of ordinary fishermen, making the purchase of a boat increasingly unaffordable. They also criticise the government’s handling of fuel assistance, saying that although a subsidy has been announced for the fishing industry, fishermen continue to pay market prices for fuel.

The campaign accuses the government of failing to fulfil its promises to the fishing community. “We still try to console ourselves that they will do it today, that they will do it tomorrow,” the leaflet states, expressing frustration over what the organisations describe as repeated delays in addressing their concerns.

The organisations also accuse successive Sri Lankan governments of failing to take effective action against Indian trawlers operating in local fishing grounds. They argue that the current administration, like its predecessors, has not developed the fisheries sector on a scientific basis.

Their demands include lower fuel prices, concessionary fuel supplies for fishing activities, affordable and good-quality fishing equipment, effective action against incursions by Indian fishing vessels and the withdrawal of the proposed Fisheries Bill. The organisations contend that the legislation could open the way for companies to take over marine resources, although the leaflet does not provide further details of the provisions they oppose.

Indian bottom trawlers operating in Sri Lankan waters off the North-East have long been accused of damaging fishing nets, reducing fish stocks and destroying seabed habitats. These practices have been linked to concerns about the livelihoods of Tamil fishing communities that depend on the waters for their income.

Fishermen in the region also face restrictions on access to some coastal areas because of land held by the military and controls imposed by the navy, adding to the difficulties affecting fishing activities, according to the source material.

The protest takes place amid continuing difficulties in resolving the long-running fishing dispute between Sri Lanka and India. Efforts to address the use of bottom trawling have faced delays, with bilateral talks postponed and no new date fixed as of early October, according to contemporary reports.

The latest campaign brings together demands concerning access to fishing grounds, the affordability of equipment and fuel, and the proposed legislation. Its organisers are calling on the government to withdraw the bill and take effective measures against Indian trawlers operating in Sri Lankan waters.