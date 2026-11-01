Nineteen Investors Express Interest in Developing Sri Lanka’s Mattala International Airport

Nineteen investors were initially involved in proposals to develop Sri Lanka’s Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA), with the Government now holding discussions with interested local and international parties, according to the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL), Captain Daminda Rambukwella.

Speaking to local media in Colombo, Captain Rambukwella said the proposals covered a range of aviation-related activities, including aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, larger hangars, aircraft parking and storage. Other proposed developments included supporting services such as hotels and leisure facilities.

The objective is to establish commercial opportunities capable of attracting aircraft operators and aviation-related businesses to Mattala, he said. The proposed facilities are intended to expand the airport’s commercial activities beyond its existing aviation operations and create opportunities for businesses associated with the industry.

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd. (AASL) is currently discussing the infrastructure requirements necessary to support the proposals. These include road access, water supply and other facilities required for the development. Rambukwella said the proposals had also been presented to the President.

However, the Government has yet to determine the final investment and operational arrangement for the airport’s development. Asked whether the project would proceed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), Rambukwella said no final decision had been made.

He added that commercial and investment arrangements were being discussed by AASL and the relevant authorities, indicating that the structure through which private investors might participate in the development remained under consideration.

Rambukwella also clarified the distinction between the regulatory responsibilities of the CAASL and the commercial responsibilities of other authorities involved in the project. He said the CAASL was responsible for aviation safety and security oversight rather than investment decisions or the commercial development of the airport.

The authority conducts continuous safety and security audits at Mattala, including monthly inspections, to monitor compliance with the relevant requirements, he said.