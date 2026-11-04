Peru’s Keiko Fujimori Faces Public Backlash After First 100 Days

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori has received overwhelmingly negative public evaluations during the first 100 days of her administration, with 85% of respondents describing the government’s performance as fair or poor, according to a survey by Datum. Only 10% considered its performance positive, while 5% declined to express an opinion.

The findings point to widespread dissatisfaction with the administration’s early record, although some respondents remain hopeful that its performance could improve. Forty-one per cent of those surveyed said they believed the government’s position could improve in the coming months. More than half, however, expected conditions to remain unchanged or deteriorate.

The poll also found that 51% of participants believed Fujimori had not demonstrated sufficient capacity to govern, compared with 44% who supported her leadership. The results indicate that doubts about the president’s governing ability extend beyond dissatisfaction with the administration’s overall performance.

Asked to identify the government’s biggest mistake, respondents most frequently said that the president “hasn’t done anything so far”. The criticism reflects public disappointment over what respondents viewed as a lack of action following campaign promises to address the country’s principal problems from the beginning of her administration.

Other criticisms concerned the appointment of ministers regarded as ineffective, the Executive’s handling of legislative affairs and the absence of tangible results in tackling citizen insecurity. Public safety remains one of the main concerns identified in the survey.

The findings also suggest that citizens have yet to see significant progress in several areas central to the country’s development. Most respondents did not perceive substantial improvements in democracy, the economy or investment under the new administration.

Fujimori has also faced public discontent during official engagements. An incident outside El Milagro prison in Trujillo involved an egg being thrown at the presidential vehicle as she was leaving the facility. The incident took place during a protest by relatives of prisoners demanding justice over the deaths of three inmates following a brawl inside the penitentiary.

The episode was reported in connection with the relatives’ demands over the prison deaths, rather than as a separate political demonstration against the government. It nevertheless provided another indication of the public criticism surrounding the president’s early months in office.

Datum director Urpi Torrado identified the government’s response to the El Niño phenomenon as a key test of its management capacity. She warned that the administration’s handling of the phenomenon would be important in assessing its performance.

The survey’s results show that, despite the possibility of improvement recognised by 41% of respondents, a majority remain dissatisfied with the government’s record and have yet to see significant progress in the areas of democracy, the economy and investment.