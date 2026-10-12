Sri Lanka Ranks 54th Among 56 Commonwealth Passports in Ranking

Sri Lanka ranks 54th among the 56 countries in the Commonwealth of Nations in a passport ranking published by Passport Reports, according to information checked on 12 October 2026. The country is placed between Nigeria, ranked 53rd, and Bangladesh, ranked 55th, in the group-specific comparison of international travel access.

Singapore holds the top position, followed by Malaysia in second place and Malta in third. The United Kingdom ranks fourth, Canada fifth and Cyprus sixth. New Zealand is seventh, Australia eighth, Brunei ninth and Barbados tenth, completing the top 10 of the Commonwealth ranking.

The table compares the travel access available to holders of passports issued by the 56 Commonwealth countries. It places India 51st, Cameroon 52nd, Nigeria 53rd, Sri Lanka 54th, Bangladesh 55th and Pakistan 56th. The positions illustrate the differences in international entry options available to citizens of countries belonging to the same association.

Passport Reports, an independent research and publishing platform, produces passport reports covering 199 countries in 34 languages. The organisation says it supports transparency by publicly explaining its ranking criteria and applying the same assessment rules to every passport.

Its global passport ranking is based on the combined number of destinations accessible without a visa, with an electronic travel authorisation or with a visa on arrival. Where passports have equal totals, the ranking system first compares visa-free access, followed by access through electronic travel authorisation and then visa on arrival. Passports that remain equal across all these criteria share the same global rank.

The Commonwealth table is a separate, group-specific comparison rather than a replacement for Passport Reports’ worldwide passport ranking. Its positions reflect the entry options available to passport holders and do not represent a common visa policy adopted by Commonwealth members.

Commonwealth membership does not automatically entitle citizens to visa-free entry into other member countries. Individual entry requirements continue to determine whether travellers need visas or can enter using other permitted arrangements.

Beyond the leading positions held by Singapore, Malaysia and Malta, the ranking includes countries from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Pacific and Europe. South Africa ranks 26th, the Maldives 28th, Jamaica 29th and Fiji 30th. Guyana is placed 31st, Botswana 34th, Kenya 40th, Ghana 43rd and Uganda 45th.

Further down the table, Sierra Leone ranks 47th, Mozambique 48th, Gabon 49th and Togo 50th, before the ranking reaches India, Cameroon, Nigeria and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh and Pakistan occupy the final two positions.

The published results provide a comparative measure of passport access within the Commonwealth, using the entry categories specified by Passport Reports. They do not establish that every destination counted offers identical conditions for all travellers, nor do they replace the entry requirements imposed by individual countries.

Passport Reports notes that passport rankings and entry requirements can change over time. Travellers are advised to check the latest official entry conditions before departure.