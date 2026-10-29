Sri Lankan Communist Party Warns of US Military Expansion and Israeli Spaceport Plan

The Communist Party of Sri Lanka (CPSL) has accused the National People’s Power (NPP) government of allowing deeper military cooperation with the United States and warned of an alleged proposal involving Israel and other foreign powers to establish a “spaceport” on Sri Lanka’s east coast. The party has demanded that the government disclose its military agreements and clarify whether it has received or considered such a proposal.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, CPSL General Secretary Dr G. Weerasinghe expressed concern about what the party described as the expanding involvement of Sri Lankan armed forces in US military activities, particularly in the space domain. The allegations concerning a proposed spaceport and the implications of foreign military cooperation were presented by the party; the statement did not provide documentary evidence confirming that a spaceport proposal had been formally submitted or approved.

The CPSL said Sri Lanka’s military cooperation with the United States and its allies had developed through several arrangements, including the 2017 Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) and a memorandum of understanding under the State Partnership Programme with the Montana National Guard. It also cited Sri Lanka Navy participation in US-led operations in the Middle East and involvement in compliance with unilateral US maritime sanctions.

The party drew particular attention to a visit earlier this month by a delegation from US Space Forces–Pacific (USSPACEFOR-PAC), led by Lieutenant Colonel Shumpei Fujimura. According to the statement, the delegation met the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, the Sri Lanka Navy Chief of Staff and representatives of the Western and Southern Naval Commands. Discussions reportedly focused on space-domain awareness, satellite communications and regional security cooperation.

The CPSL also noted that the visit coincided with a second visit to Sri Lanka by the USS Canberra, a US Littoral Combat Ship designed for operations close to shore. It argued that the two developments indicated deeper integration of Sri Lanka into US military arrangements in the Indo-Pacific.

The party questioned the stated objective of USSPACEFOR-PAC to maintain “space superiority” in the region, interpreting the concept as an effort to ensure freedom of action for the United States and its allies while restricting that of potential adversaries. It warned that Sri Lanka should not become involved in US space-related military preparations directed at China, Russia, Iran and other countries.

The statement invoked the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which establishes that outer space should be explored and used for the benefit of all countries and that the Moon and other celestial bodies must be used exclusively for peaceful purposes. It also referred to efforts by China, Russia and several Non-Aligned Movement countries to advance a proposed Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, which would prohibit placing weapons in space and threatening or using force against space objects. The CPSL accused Western powers, including the United States, of obstructing progress towards such an agreement.

The party separately raised concerns about reports of a proposed “spaceport” involving Israel and other foreign powers on Sri Lanka’s eastern coast. It linked the alleged proposal to what it described as expanding Israeli defence and security activities in space, as well as earlier Israeli-related activities in Sri Lanka. These claims were not substantiated with supporting evidence in the statement.

The CPSL warned that a facility connected to Israel could have strategic implications for Sri Lanka’s relations with China, Iran and Russia, citing the east coast’s position near important maritime routes towards the Malacca Strait and Myanmar.

The party called on the government to disclose all military agreements, joint exercises, intelligence arrangements and access arrangements linked to ACSA and the State Partnership Programme; explain the purpose of the US space delegation’s visit and any commitments made; and confirm whether any spaceport proposal had been received, considered or endorsed. It also demanded details of safeguards against the use of Sri Lankan territory, airspace, territorial waters, communications infrastructure or space-related facilities for foreign military operations.