Sri Lanka’s Education Reforms Face Test of Public Trust and Political Support

Sri Lanka’s Education Ministry is preparing to implement the second phase of its proposed education reforms next year, as the government faces the challenge of securing public understanding and political support for changes intended to reshape how children learn. The education minister has recently launched a new website to inform the public about the proposals, a move that addresses one of the shortcomings in the government’s handling of the reform process.

The failure to communicate the proposals adequately from the outset has drawn criticism and allowed opposition to develop without what critics consider a sufficiently structured public debate. The new website is a positive step, but informing the public about planned changes is only part of the task. The reforms also require a wider discussion about their objectives, practical implications and the kind of education Sri Lanka needs for future generations.

Education reform has long been contentious in the country. Even before independence from British colonial rule, proposals to change the education system provoked considerable debate. C. W. W. Kannangara, widely regarded as the father of free education in Sri Lanka, faced strong opposition when he introduced an ambitious programme of reforms. He eventually found himself politically isolated and was compelled to pursue the initiative largely on his own. Support from prominent Buddhist monks at the Vidyalankara Pirivena, including Yakkaduwe Sri Pragnarama, Walpola Rahula and Kotahene Pragnakeerthi, helped sustain the policy and secure its adoption.

Controversy continued after independence, with successive attempts to reform the education system encountering political resistance. The opposition to the Education White Paper is cited as a significant example. Student movements associated with the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) mobilised against proposals that included making English a medium of instruction in schools. Those proposals were not implemented.

The argument in favour of English-medium education is that its adoption could have helped Sri Lanka produce more skilled professionals, technicians and specialists equipped for the international employment market. Other South Asian countries took advantage of opportunities associated with English-language education, while Indian professionals have established a presence across international labour markets. Sri Lanka, by contrast, lost an opportunity that reform advocates believe could have strengthened its capacity to prepare students for global employment.

The current proposals seek to address a different but related weakness: an education system that places too much emphasis on teachers delivering prescribed textbook content and students memorising it. Under this teacher-centred approach, pupils are encouraged to retain information and reproduce it in examinations rather than investigate ideas, assess evidence or develop independent arguments. Even students preparing for the Advanced Level examinations, including those studying science, are described as concentrating heavily on memorising large quantities of material to reproduce in examination papers.

The proposed shift away from this model is among the reforms’ principal strengths. Sri Lanka needs students capable of critical thinking, analytical reasoning, technological competence and financial literacy, alongside an appreciation of the arts. Schools should cultivate a willingness to explore new knowledge and the ability to distinguish useful information from the expanding volume of material available through different sources.

These skills are increasingly important because the challenges facing Sri Lanka cannot be addressed solely within national borders. International developments and external influences affect the country’s prospects, making it necessary to prepare students to understand and manage challenges that extend beyond their immediate surroundings. An education system that relies on school lessons followed by intensive private tuition, without developing independent learning, is unlikely to equip a generation adequately for those demands.

The reforms also propose a defined programme for preschool education, an area that has faced longstanding criticism over the absence of adequate structure. Establishing clearer arrangements for early-childhood education is a necessary part of the wider effort, but the quality of teaching will also depend on providing preschool teachers with appropriate professional training.

The education minister’s immediate political challenge is to build support among groups within the governing camp that have historically opposed substantive changes to the education system. Securing their cooperation, alongside wider public engagement, will be important as the ministry prepares to introduce the second phase of reforms next year.