The Monster Is Falling, but Is America Entering a New Crisis?

Editorial

As voting entered its most consequential moment, Donald Trump may have recognised the political damage awaiting his party. On Election Day, he announced that the United States would end its annual military aid to Israel by the end of this year. The announcement, made while millions of Americans were voting in the midterm elections, was presented as an agreement with Benjamin Netanyahu. Yet it was not an arms embargo. Washington would continue selling weapons to Israel, and Trump offered no detailed explanation of how the existing financial arrangement, scheduled to run until 2028, would be terminated early. The timing nevertheless raised an unavoidable question. Was this a strategic reassessment of American policy, or an attempt to neutralise an increasingly damaging domestic political issue as Republicans faced the prospect of losing congressional control?

The war against Iran has exposed the consequences of a foreign policy increasingly conducted through presidential discretion, military escalation and strategic calculation without a convincing public account of its ultimate objectives. The United States and Israel launched their attacks on Iran on 28 February 2026. The conflict subsequently widened, a ceasefire arrangement failed to produce a durable settlement, and renewed exchanges of strikes left the region exposed to further escalation. The military, economic and diplomatic consequences have been substantial, including the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the enormous cost of American operations. These are not peripheral expenses. They represent public resources committed to a conflict whose political and strategic endgame remains uncertain.

The danger is not simply that another military confrontation may occur. It is that the threshold for using American military power appears to have become dangerously detached from the constitutional and democratic obligations that should govern it. The Constitution gives Congress the authority to declare war, while successive administrations have relied on expansive interpretations of presidential powers to conduct military operations. That tension is not new, nor can every military action be reduced to the absence of a formal declaration of war. But the scale and consequences of the confrontation with Iran make congressional scrutiny indispensable. A president cannot reasonably claim that the public has entrusted him with unlimited authority to initiate, prolong or expand a war merely because his party controls Congress. The administration’s use of emergency procedures to accelerate substantial arms sales to regional partners makes the question of legislative oversight even more urgent.

There is also a question that neither Washington nor Jerusalem can indefinitely avoid. What is the political destination of this war? Destroying military installations, degrading nuclear infrastructure and eliminating senior figures do not, by themselves, produce a stable political settlement. Nor does military superiority guarantee control over the consequences of military action. Iran retains the capacity to impose costs on the region and international commerce, while the unresolved disputes over its nuclear programme, sanctions and maritime security continue to obstruct a durable settlement. Suggestions that Israel and the United States are preparing to use nuclear weapons must not be treated as established fact without credible evidence. But the possibility of further escalation is sufficiently serious to demand transparency, restraint and an unambiguous commitment to preventing a wider catastrophe.

Against this international crisis, the American electorate has delivered a political warning to the White House. The election-night reports indicate that Democrats have regained control of the House of Representatives, while victories in states including Texas and North Carolina have strengthened their position in the Senate contest. James Talarico’s reported victory in Texas is particularly significant because the state has remained a central Republican stronghold for decades. The reported victories of Jon Ossoff in Georgia and Roy Cooper in North Carolina further demonstrate the geographical reach of the Democratic gains. However, the final balance of power in the Senate remains dependent on the completion of the count and confirmation of the results. The emerging House majority, by contrast, gives Democrats a renewed institutional platform from which to investigate the administration, challenge legislation and scrutinise executive decisions.

The political significance extends beyond the arithmetic of congressional seats. The results suggest that Trump’s attempt to turn his presidency into the central identity of the Republican Party has exposed the party to the consequences of his own decisions. Economic dissatisfaction, rising living costs, immigration enforcement, the war with Iran and concerns about the conduct of government have all contributed to the political environment in which Republicans have suffered losses. Trump’s explanation that he would have won overwhelmingly had his name appeared on the ballot does not resolve the underlying problem. Midterm elections are precisely an opportunity for voters to judge the party governing in their name. A president cannot claim personal credit for every Republican victory while treating defeats as unrelated to his leadership.

Yet the fall of a political majority is not the same as the restoration of democratic accountability. A Democratic-controlled House can investigate, subpoena and obstruct, but it cannot independently terminate a war, reverse every executive decision or remove a president. Impeachment would require a separate constitutional process, including a two-thirds Senate majority for conviction. The danger, therefore, is that Washington enters another period of institutional confrontation in which investigations become political warfare, executive resistance becomes routine and legislative paralysis further damages public confidence. Trump’s statement that he is prepared to accept the results and work with Democrats is welcome as a matter of democratic principle, but it must be judged by subsequent conduct rather than by a single election-night interview.

America is consequently approaching a more complicated crisis than a change in congressional control. The country must confront the relationship between presidential power and constitutional restraint, the consequences of military intervention, the influence of foreign policy on domestic politics and the declining confidence of citizens in public institutions. The Republican losses may mark the beginning of a political retreat for Trump, but they do not automatically dismantle the practices that have made his presidency so contentious. Nor do they resolve the strategic failures and human consequences of the war against Iran.

The monster may be losing its political protection, but the institutions expected to contain it have yet to demonstrate that they can do so. The essential test is not whether Democrats can turn an electoral victory into a prolonged investigation of Trump. It is whether Congress can recover its constitutional authority, whether the administration can be held accountable for decisions made in the name of national security, and whether American foreign policy can be brought back under meaningful democratic scrutiny. If the answer is no, the next crisis will not be defined by which party controls the Capitol. It will be defined by whether the American republic still possesses the institutional capacity to restrain the power of its own presidency.