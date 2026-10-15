US reportedly weighs deploying ‘Mother of All Bombs’ against Iran’s energy and nuclear sites

The administration of US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering the use of America’s largest conventional bomb against Iran’s energy and nuclear infrastructure, according to CNN, as concerns grow over the possibility of renewed military escalation ahead of November’s congressional elections.

The weapon, formally known as the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, is commonly called the “Mother of All Bombs”, or MOAB. It is the largest non-nuclear bomb available for Trump to authorise for use, and its deployment against Iran would mark the first time the United States had used the weapon against the country.

CNN reported on Thursday that US military planners were including the bomb in possible attack scenarios targeting Iran’s energy and nuclear infrastructure. The report did not establish that a decision to deploy the weapon had been made.

The reported planning comes amid conflicting signals from Washington and Tehran over the prospects of renewed hostilities. Trump denied last Thursday that he intended to attack Iran before the congressional elections in early November, while the US administration said it was conducting “constructive talks” with Tehran.

Iranian officials, however, have expressed distrust of Washington, pointing to previous attacks that occurred while negotiations with the United States were under way.

Hussein Mohebi, a spokesman for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, told the Tehran Times that further US attacks before the elections remained a realistic possibility. He argued that the Trump administration would need to demonstrate a success before the midterm vote and said the Islamic Republic was prepared for such a scenario.

The prospect of renewed military action has also been highlighted by reports of discussions between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The US news outlet Axios reported last week that the two leaders had discussed the possibility of another large-scale military campaign against Iran.

Israeli media outlets have offered differing accounts of the discussions and the positions taken by the two allies. One report suggested that Washington had encouraged Israel to undertake a unilateral attack on Iran. Israel’s N12 broadcaster, by contrast, reported that US officials had gained the impression that Netanyahu himself was seeking to persuade Trump to launch further strikes.

The conflicting accounts have added uncertainty to assessments of the allies’ intentions as the conflict remains unresolved.

The United States and Israel began their war against Iran at the end of February. Negotiations have since remained deadlocked for months, despite an initial agreement between Tehran and Washington in June on a framework intended to pave the way for a lasting diplomatic settlement.

The Strait of Hormuz has been a central focus of the conflict in recent weeks. The strategic waterway has also featured in reports of attacks on commercial shipping, including two container ships that sank after being struck in the strait.

Iran has continued to prepare for the possibility of further attacks despite Trump’s public statements about negotiations. Mohebi said Tehran did not regard the prospect of renewed hostilities as remote, citing the history of military action during diplomatic engagement.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described the war against Iran as contrary to international law in March.