Wealthy Chinese Consider Giving Up Citizenship as Demand for Foreign Passports Rises

An increasing number of wealthy Chinese are considering renouncing their Chinese citizenship to obtain foreign passports, as tighter scrutiny of offshore wealth, potential tax liabilities and geopolitical uncertainty prompt families to reassess how they manage assets and plan their international futures, wealth advisers say.

The shift comes as Beijing introduces measures targeting offshore trusts, prompting some affluent families to reconsider how they hold and transfer wealth overseas. Ryan Lin, a director at Singapore-based law firm Bayfront Law, said interest in renouncing Chinese nationality had increased since July, when the new measures were introduced. Certain incomes and transactions could be subject to a 20% tax under the changes.

Previously, clients had discussed giving up their citizenship as a possibility, but Lin said more were now expressing concrete intentions to proceed. Manish Tibrewal, co-founder of multi-family office Farro Capital, also reported growing interest in alternative citizenship options among Chinese families.

China does not recognise dual nationality, meaning Chinese nationals seeking foreign citizenship must renounce their Chinese nationality. However, advisers caution that abandoning citizenship does not automatically eliminate existing tax liabilities. Depending on how assets are structured, individuals may remain liable for taxes on historical gains, although a genuine change in citizenship and residency could affect future obligations.

Armand Arton, chief executive of immigration consultancy Arton Capital, said some clients were prepared to surrender their Chinese citizenship in exchange for access to multiple passports. Their choices depended on their lifestyles and business requirements, he said.

The trend is reflected in rising enquiries received by investment migration firms. Savory & Partners reported a 33% increase in enquiries from Chinese clients since July, while Global Citizen Solutions recorded growth of nearly 40% compared with the same period last year. Tibrewal said the number of Chinese families actively exploring alternative citizenship options since July far exceeded the number that had completed the process the previous year.

For those seeking a foreign passport, the Caribbean has emerged as a popular destination. Countries such as Antigua and Barbuda offer citizenship-by-investment programmes through which eligible applicants can obtain nationality by making qualifying investments or contributions. Tibrewal said Caribbean citizenship could potentially be secured within six months, providing a faster route than pathways in Europe or the United States, where residency requirements often precede naturalisation.

The appeal is not necessarily permanent relocation. Arton said many applicants were seeking greater freedom to travel and the flexibility to establish an international base. Global Citizen Solutions reported that the Caribbean recorded the strongest growth in Chinese enquiries among the destinations it tracked this year.

Europe is attracting families interested in residency rather than immediate citizenship. Portugal remains popular through its golden visa programme, which provides residency through qualifying investments and a potential longer-term route to citizenship. Italy appeals to wealthy families through tax arrangements for qualifying new residents, international schools and financial services infrastructure. Hungary has also attracted attention through a residency programme offering access to the Schengen area through qualifying investments, starting at 250,000 euros, or about $290,000.

Singapore remains an established option because of its political stability, wealth management industry, international schools and proximity to mainland China. Some families are combining Caribbean citizenship with Singapore permanent residency, with Singapore citizenship a possible longer-term objective subject to government approval.

Australia is attracting families prioritising education and quality of life, while Malaysia, particularly Kuala Lumpur and Penang, appeals to those seeking lower living costs, Chinese-speaking communities and international schools. Thailand’s long-term resident visa is another option, alongside emerging destinations including Argentina, Serbia, North Macedonia and Bulgaria.

Advisers stress that obtaining overseas residency, acquiring another passport and moving an entire family abroad are distinct decisions. Arton said: “It’s important to recognize that exploring overseas residency, building a passport portfolio, and relocating an entire family are very different decisions.”