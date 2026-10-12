Apple Chairman Tim Cook Visits China as New iPhone Sales Show Mixed Signals

Apple executive chairman Tim Cook has begun his third visit to China this year, meeting Guangdong Governor Meng Fanli as the American technology company seeks to expand its presence in one of its largest markets following the launch of its latest smartphones, including its first foldable device.

Cook met Meng on Sunday in the southern province, where he said Apple was willing to deepen its involvement in smart manufacturing and sales channels. He described Guangdong as essential to the company’s growth in China, citing the concentration of Apple suppliers and ecosystem partners in the region. Meng welcomed the company’s plans, saying the provincial government would support its expansion through innovative products, emerging businesses and research and development platforms. He also pledged to create a “first-class business environment” that would be international, market-oriented and governed by the rule of law.

Cook was later seen at an Apple Store in the provincial capital, Guangzhou, according to social media posts by customers. He had begun the visit in the city, where he watched a local content creator use an iPhone 18 Pro to film a martial arts video. “Great to be back in China!” Cook wrote in a Saturday post on Weibo.

The trip is Cook’s first to China since he became Apple’s executive chairman last month, handing the chief executive role to John Ternus. He visited the country twice earlier this year while still chief executive. In May, he joined a high-profile business and technology delegation accompanying US President Donald Trump to a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Other American executives in the delegation included Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang. In March, Cook toured Apple stores in Chengdu and Beijing as part of celebrations marking the company’s 50th anniversary.

His latest visit comes after Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, alongside the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, in September. The Pro models are already available, while the iPhone Duo is scheduled to go on sale on 23 October.

Early sales figures suggest a strong initial response to the new Pro devices. According to Counterpoint Research, sales of the models during their first three days were 12 per cent higher than sales of the iPhone 17 Pro line-up throughout its first week last year. The performance helped Apple secure the leading position in China’s smartphone market by sales for the week of 14 to 20 September.

However, reports of possible production adjustments have complicated the picture. Nikkei Asia reported last week that Apple had asked some suppliers to reduce production of components for the new Pro models, prompting questions about whether demand would remain strong beyond the initial launch period. The report contrasted with the positive early sales figures, although it did not establish the extent to which any production changes reflected weaker consumer demand.

Pricing could also affect sales, with the higher cost of the new Pro models identified as a potential constraint on consumer demand.

Guangdong’s manufacturing base remains important to Apple’s operations in China, and Cook’s meeting with Meng highlighted the company’s interest in maintaining and expanding those links. The governor said the province welcomed deeper cooperation with the American technology group in manufacturing, emerging business activities and research and development.

The iPhone Duo’s forthcoming release adds another development to Apple’s latest China push, with the device due to reach customers on 23 October as the company assesses the reception of its newest smartphone range.