Character.AI bankruptcy filing reveals $10.6 million owed to creditors

Artificial intelligence startup Character.AI owes more than $10.6 million to its 20 largest unsecured creditors, including Google and five prominent law firms, according to court filings that offer insight into the financial pressures behind its bankruptcy.

The company, which allows users to create personalised AI chatbots, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Monday. It plans to complete a court-supervised sale of the business by the end of the year.

Character.AI’s bankruptcy petition lists more than $4 million owed to Google and approximately $2.6 million to a group of five law firms. Hogan Lovells accounted for the largest legal debt, at about $2.1 million. White & Case was owed approximately $189,000, while Munger, Tolles & Olson was listed as being owed about $137,000, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom about $126,000, and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan approximately $64,000.

Representatives for Google and the law firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The filings do not specify the nature of the individual debts or establish how much of the outstanding amounts relates directly to litigation.

Character.AI was founded by former Google researchers and named Google Cloud its preferred cloud infrastructure provider in 2023. Its financial difficulties come as the company faces legal challenges over allegations that its chatbots harmed young users or encouraged harmful behaviour. Character.AI agreed to settle multiple lawsuits earlier this year.

The bankruptcy documents indicate that litigation-related liabilities are one element of a wider financial squeeze affecting the company. Character.AI estimated both its assets and liabilities at between $50 million and $100 million, according to its bankruptcy petition.

A separate filing attributed the company’s difficulties to the expense of developing and expanding AI-based entertainment products, alongside potential legal liabilities and regulatory engagement.

“The burgeoning and evolving field of AI entertainment, however, has proven to be costly to develop and grow,” the filing said. “These high costs, coupled with potential litigation related liabilities and regulatory engagement have contributed to the Debtor’s inability to generate sufficient cash flows to support its business in the present form.”

The statement points to the financial demands of operating an AI entertainment platform while managing legal and regulatory exposure. However, the filings do not provide a detailed breakdown of operating expenses, litigation costs or the contribution of individual factors to the company’s cash-flow difficulties.

A Character.AI spokesperson told Business Insider that the startup had spent the past year taking steps to maintain and improve its business despite mounting challenges.

The company had “taken meaningful steps to sustain and improve our business amid significant legal, regulatory, and operational headwinds”, the spokesperson said.

The planned sale, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year under court supervision, will determine the next stage of the company’s ownership as it navigates its financial obligations.