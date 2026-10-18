China Proposes Export Controls on 12 Solar Technologies, Raising Stakes for Global Industry

China has proposed export controls on 12 technologies used in solar equipment manufacturing, citing national security concerns in a move that could affect international efforts to develop domestic solar industries and access advanced production methods.

The Ministry of Commerce announced the proposal on Friday as part of a broader revision of China’s export-control list that also covers technologies related to artificial intelligence and biotechnology. The ministry said solar technologies were increasingly being used in sensitive fields, including aerospace and national defence, warranting greater oversight of their overseas transfer.

Under the proposal, China would prohibit exports of certain technologies used to manufacture thin silicon wafers, perovskite and tandem solar cells, as well as technologies for producing polysilicon through large-scale fluidised-bed processes. The measures would also restrict, without completely prohibiting, exports of advanced manufacturing technologies used in TOPCon, heterojunction (HJT) and XBC solar cells.

The ministry said export controls were intended to “guard against the risks of technologies from running out of control or being improperly disseminated, while safeguarding normal international exchanges and cooperation in science and technology”.

Exporters are required to register certain overseas technology transfers while the proposed changes await formal incorporation into the export-control catalogue. Public consultation on the proposal will remain open until 15 November.

The restrictions could have implications for companies seeking to establish or expand solar manufacturing outside China. Reuters reported in April that Chinese officials had held preliminary discussions with manufacturers about possible curbs on exports of advanced solar-panel production technologies.

Those potential restrictions could affect plans by US companies, including Tesla, to expand domestic solar manufacturing. Reuters reported in March that Tesla was in talks with Chinese companies to purchase US$2.9 billion worth of solar equipment, highlighting the role of Chinese suppliers in overseas manufacturing plans.

China has also restricted exports of solar manufacturing technology to India, according to previous Reuters reporting. Analysts have said Beijing is seeking to preserve its dominant position in the sector as India attempts to build its own manufacturing capacity and reduce dependence on Chinese technology.

The proposed controls cover technologies at different stages of development and commercial use. Perovskite solar cells are an emerging technology with the potential to improve the efficiency with which sunlight is converted into electricity. Tandem cells combine perovskite and silicon layers to capture a broader portion of the sunlight spectrum.

The proposal also targets technology used to manufacture thin wafers, an important component of solar cells, and large-scale fluidised-bed processes for producing polysilicon. Polysilicon is a key raw material used in solar panels, and fluidised-bed production is less expensive and more energy-efficient than the dominant Siemens process.

Separately, the proposed restrictions would cover advanced solar cell manufacturing methods, including TOPCon, HJT and XBC technologies. Unlike the technologies facing proposed export bans, these methods would be subject to restrictions rather than a complete prohibition.

The proposal forms part of a wider effort by Beijing to tighten oversight of the international transfer of strategically sensitive technologies. The final scope of the solar controls will depend on the outcome of the public consultation and the subsequent revision of the export-control catalogue.