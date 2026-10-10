Flydubai Co-Pilot Suspected of Plotting Suicide Attack on Tel Aviv Airport

Investigators in the United Arab Emirates believe the co-pilot of a Flydubai passenger aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv intended to crash the jet into Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, drawing inspiration from the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, according to a report by German news magazine Der Spiegel.

Investigators said the co-pilot had used two previous flights to Tel Aviv to familiarise himself with the route and the airport. The man joined Flydubai in January 2026, having previously worked for other airlines, including Oman Air. Israeli authorities have identified him as an Omani national.

The incident occurred last Wednesday while the aircraft was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to findings reported by Emirati authorities, the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain with a rescue axe, causing serious injuries. Despite being wounded, the captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter and overpower the attacker.

The aircraft had descended sharply during the confrontation. A second flight crew subsequently landed the plane in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where the emergency landing brought the incident to an end. The co-pilot was then transferred to the United Arab Emirates.

The reported findings have drawn attention to the co-pilot’s previous employment and whether concerns about his suitability to fly had been adequately addressed before he joined Flydubai.

US media outlets reported in the days before the latest account that the man had been dismissed from his previous position at an Omani airline over security concerns. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that he had previously been barred from flying in Oman because of fears that he held radical ideological views.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot had been indoctrinated with Islamist ideology. The available account does not provide further details of the alleged indoctrination or establish whether the reported concerns about his previous employment were formally communicated to Flydubai.

The incident has also prompted questions about a possible Iranian connection, although US officials have offered differing assessments of Tehran’s potential involvement.

US Vice-President JD Vance said recently, in response to a reporter’s question about whether Iran had been involved, that the matter was being investigated. He added that he had not yet seen anything conclusive on the issue.

President Donald Trump, however, expressed a more definite personal view on Monday, answering affirmatively when asked whether he believed Iran was responsible for the incident.

Trump had made similar remarks several days earlier, saying: “Based on what I’m hearing, I would say yes.” He qualified that statement by noting that the matter was still under investigation.

The contrasting comments from the two US officials leave Iran’s possible role unresolved. While Trump has publicly expressed his belief that Tehran was responsible, Vance has said he has seen no clear evidence establishing its involvement.

The UAE investigation, as described in the report, centres on the co-pilot’s alleged intention to crash the aircraft into Ben Gurion Airport, his previous flights to Tel Aviv and the reported attack on the captain during the journey.