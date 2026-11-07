US Media Reports Alleged Chinese Spy Operation Targeting Nvidia Chief Jensen Huang

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has reportedly been the target of an alleged Chinese intelligence operation involving a young woman working as a manager in the technology industry, according to reports by the Financial Times and The New York Times. The allegations include claims that Huang maintained a romantic relationship with the woman, who is suspected of working for Beijing as well as a business customer of the US semiconductor giant.

The reports have attracted attention in Washington because of Nvidia’s central role in the global artificial intelligence industry and the growing technological rivalry between the United States and China. Huang, 63, has become one of the most influential figures in the technology sector as demand for advanced AI chips has propelled Nvidia into the ranks of the world’s most valuable companies. Its share price has risen by more than 20,000 per cent since 2016, despite a recent sharp market decline following the US midterm elections.

According to the Financial Times, officials in Washington believe Huang may have had an intimate relationship with the suspected Chinese agent. The newspaper cited an American government memorandum from earlier this year, referring to information provided by people familiar with the matter. Neither newspaper has established publicly that the alleged intelligence operation resulted in the transfer of confidential information.

The woman reportedly also worked for Megaspeed, a Nvidia customer. The New York Times had previously reported that advanced artificial intelligence chips intended for the Chinese market may have been purchased through the company, despite restrictions prohibiting their delivery to China. However, neither Nvidia nor Megaspeed has so far faced any reported consequences over the allegations.

The reports come amid intensifying competition between Washington and Beijing for technological supremacy, particularly in artificial intelligence and advanced semiconductor manufacturing. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasised the strategic importance of the technology, with the declaration that whoever wins the AI race wins everything forming part of his stated outlook.

Both newspapers reported that information about the suspected agent had been presented to Trump, with the New York Times saying some of it had reached him as early as late 2025. The president reportedly took no action in response.

Images circulating across media outlets and online platforms have purportedly shown Huang with the woman, including photographs taken in what appear to be private settings. Some reportedly depict the pair together in a bar in Taiwan. Nvidia declined to comment on the allegation of a romantic relationship when approached by the Financial Times. Subsequent media reports have described the connection as a business relationship.

Nvidia has previously rejected allegations that it violated export regulations. Huang has also reportedly lobbied Trump personally for a relaxation of restrictions on exporting powerful artificial intelligence processors, including the H200 chip, to China.

The allegations have now reached Capitol Hill. The chairmen of three influential congressional committees overseeing foreign affairs, intelligence and China have invited Huang to attend a briefing in mid-November. The invitation seeks to examine his reported links to the suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

Separately, a meeting scheduled for last Friday between Trump and senior executives from the technology industry was postponed by one week. No reason was given for the postponement.