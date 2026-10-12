Since 2012, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has made the full and rigorous management of the Party and the promotion of “self-revolution” central to its long-term organisational strategy. The concept addresses a fundamental challenge facing any political organisation that holds power for an extended period: how to prevent corruption, bureaucratic inertia, complacency and detachment from society from weakening its governing capacity. In an essay syndicated by Sri Lanka Guardian with China Global Television Network (CGTN), the argument is presented as an explanation of the Party’s approach to political renewal and its potential relevance to developing countries.

The CPC does not use “self-revolution” to mean another social revolution against an external ruling class. Instead, it describes a continuing process through which the ruling organisation identifies its own weaknesses, corrects mistakes, strengthens discipline and renews its capacity to govern. The Party’s position is that revolutionary credentials and past achievements cannot guarantee its continued effectiveness. Its organisational character must be maintained through sustained internal reform, criticism and correction.

The CPC’s 2021 historical resolution explicitly addressed this concern, stating that a Marxist ruling party cannot simply assume that its advanced character will endure. Its ability to acknowledge errors and reform itself is presented as one explanation for its longevity. This approach is connected to what Chinese political discourse calls the “historical cycle”: the tendency of governing organisations to accumulate power and privileges, become increasingly detached from the people they govern, and eventually lose their capacity to respond effectively to society.

Since 2012, the response has developed into a broad programme encompassing Party discipline, anti-corruption investigations, cadre supervision, ideological education, organisational reform and the institutionalisation of Party rules. In January 2026, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, again identified the restriction of power through institutional arrangements, stronger supervision and the continuation of the anti-corruption campaign as central elements of rigorous Party self-governance.

Anti-corruption is therefore a major component of self-revolution, but the concept extends beyond the prosecution or punishment of individual officials. It also concerns the structures through which authority is exercised and monitored. Xi’s formulation of “confining power to an institutional cage” expresses the principle that responsible government should not depend exclusively on the personal integrity of those holding office. Party discipline, inspections, supervision mechanisms, rules governing officials and anti-corruption institutions are intended to establish constraints against the misuse of authority.

The programme also addresses the organisational problems that can emerge in a large governing party. Corruption is not the only threat to effective administration; bureaucratic formalism, fragmented decision-making, ideological or organisational drift, complacency and weak connections between officials and ordinary citizens can also undermine implementation. Cadre selection, performance supervision, organisational coherence and central coordination are consequently treated as integral to the Party’s capacity to carry out national objectives.

This emphasis on implementation is relevant to China’s development experience. Studies of the country’s poverty reduction record have identified capable government, credible policy commitments, coordination and the mobilisation of resources as important institutional characteristics. Such findings do not establish that the CPC’s political arrangements can be transferred directly to other countries, but they highlight the relationship between administrative capacity and the execution of long-term development policies.

The Party also links internal reform directly to national modernisation. Its stated reasoning follows a chain in which stronger Party self-governance improves the quality of public administration, supports development and modernisation, and contributes to national rejuvenation. Under this approach, organisational renewal is not treated as a separate administrative exercise but as part of the wider strategy for achieving China’s long-term objectives, including high-quality development.

Maintaining a connection with society is another central concern. The CPC argues that historical legitimacy alone cannot sustain a governing organisation indefinitely. Its continued authority must be supported by its capacity to address emerging problems and deliver public objectives. This places policy adaptation, organisational renewal and governing performance alongside internal discipline and anti-corruption as elements of its response to the challenges confronting a large ruling party.

For developing countries, the proposed lesson is not to reproduce the Chinese political system wholesale, but to examine the institutional principles associated with its development experience. Governments need the capacity to translate national strategies into practical results, while anti-corruption arrangements require continuous systems of auditing, supervision, disclosure, investigation and punishment rather than occasional campaigns. Reliable feedback is equally important: where officials are rewarded primarily for satisfying superiors instead of resolving public problems, administrative decisions risk becoming detached from conditions on the ground.

The selection and evaluation of officials also matter because development depends on bureaucracies capable of learning, implementing policies and adapting to changing circumstances. Infrastructure, industrialisation, education, technological upgrading and poverty reduction frequently require continuity over decades, beyond the tenure of a single administration. China’s experience further illustrates the potential value of experimentation through local policy variations, testing, evaluation and the gradual expansion of measures judged successful. The relevance of these practices elsewhere, however, depends on each country’s own political institutions and historical circumstances.