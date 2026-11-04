Port City Colombo Attracts 68 New Strategic Businesses with $167 Million in Investment Commitments

Port City Colombo has attracted 68 new businesses designated as secondary Businesses of Strategic Importance (BSIs), with declared five-year investment commitments totalling approximately US$166.87 million, according to a technical analysis of the latest gazette disclosures.

The companies include entities incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and businesses from the United States, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. Their activities are concentrated primarily in information technology (IT), IT-enabled services and business process outsourcing (BPO), reflecting the growing role of professional and technology-related services within the Port City business ecosystem.

The 68 companies were gazetted under Gazette Nos. 2483/18–85 on 10 April 2026. The investment figures were examined in a technical analysis of Port City gazettes dated 11 October 2026, which identifies the latest group separately from 108 secondary BSIs gazetted before April this year.

Among the offshore-registered companies, Bridge Stone Global Ltd., incorporated in the BVI, has declared a five-year investment of US$5 million. Two other BVI-registered entities, Masterock Ltd. and Modern Mark Development Ltd., have declared investments of US$1.18 million and US$100,000 respectively.

The disclosures also include companies for which no parent company has been identified in the published investment breakdown. These include Malaysia’s Casa BPO Sdn. Bhd., with a declared investment of US$14.87 million; US-based Ren XYZ Inc., with US$45 million; and Australia’s Kodez Ltd., with US$1 million. Aurion Engineering LLC of the United States has declared US$600,000, while Canada’s Pravy Consulting Inc. has listed US$100,000.

The absence of a parent company in the published document raises questions about the ownership structures and ultimate beneficial ownership of some businesses entering the Port City. However, the disclosure does not establish that these companies lack ultimate beneficial owners or that their ownership information has not been provided to the relevant regulator.

IT and IT-enabled services account for approximately 55% of the latest secondary BSI disclosures, while BPO represents around 20%. Advisory services, wholesale trade, logistics and financial services make up the remaining 25%.

The new group forms part of a wider total of 180 secondary BSIs, representing 73.5% of the 245 entities recorded under the Port City licensing framework. Unlike primary BSIs, secondary businesses are not required to undertake land development within the special economic zone. They can operate from leased office or business premises while benefiting from the tax and regulatory incentives available under the framework.

Several companies in the latest group have links to established international corporate organisations, including Deloitte, Ansell, GAC Group, Qoria, KAL Group, Fortude, Eyepax, Intervest Holdings and Orel IT Group.

Beyond Ren XYZ Inc.’s US$45 million commitment, other major disclosed investments include US$16.57 million by Intelligent Optical Solutions PC Ltd., US$14.94 million by GAC Services Ltd. and US$12.53 million by Robotic Assistance Devices Lanka Ltd. Intervest Global Delivery Ltd., linked to UK-based Intervest Holdings, has declared US$11.43 million, while Atlas Global BPO Ltd., associated with Singapore’s Suga Group, has committed US$7 million.

Under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission (CPCEC) Act No. 11 of 2021, investments into the Port City, including land leases and corporate equity, must originate in designated foreign currencies sourced from overseas or through authorised offshore foreign currency accounts.

The CPCEC operates as a single-window investment facilitator and conducts background checks on the origin and legitimacy of capital before issuing licences or designating businesses as being of strategic importance.