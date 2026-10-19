Sri Lanka’s 810MW Coal Power Plant to Remain Offline After Nationwide Blackout

Sri Lanka’s 810-megawatt Norochcholai coal power plant will remain disconnected from the national electricity grid for several days following a nationwide blackout on 17 October, with authorities continuing safety procedures before allowing the facility to resume operations.

The National System Operator (NSO) said the plant had been shut down as a precaution after the sudden power failure and would not be reconnected until the necessary safety measures had been completed. The temporary loss of its generating capacity would be managed through electricity supply arrangements designed to minimise disruption to consumers over the coming days.

The operator said prevailing rainy weather was expected to support high levels of hydropower generation, while a projected decline in electricity demand would help ease pressure on the national system during the plant’s absence.

The islandwide blackout occurred at approximately 11.43am on 17 October after a generating unit disconnected from the national grid. The resulting imbalance caused the entire power system to collapse in less than 30 seconds, according to the NSO.

Restoration efforts began shortly after the failure. By 12.11pm, major hydropower generating units had been brought back online, allowing the power system to be restarted simultaneously in four separate sections.

The process of restoring electricity was complicated by small-scale power generation facilities that were not under the direct control of the system control centre. Authorities nevertheless began progressively restoring supplies through the activation of distribution feeders from 12.37pm.

By approximately 3pm, electricity had been restored to essential services, including major hospitals, water treatment plants and the airport. Grid substations across the country had been reconnected by around 5pm, restoring power to the majority of consumers, the operator said.

The NSO distinguished between the precautionary disconnection of a generating unit and the subsequent collapse of the entire national power system. It said the sudden disconnection of a generating unit as a safety measure was a normal occurrence at power plants, but an incident of this kind triggering a complete system failure was not considered normal.

An internal investigation has been launched to establish the sequence of events that led to the nationwide outage and determine its underlying causes. The operator did not provide a timeline for the completion of the investigation or specify when the Norochcholai plant would be cleared to reconnect.

The plant’s continued disconnection will leave the national electricity system without 810MW of generating capacity until the required safety procedures are completed. The NSO said supply arrangements, favourable conditions for hydropower generation and lower anticipated demand were expected to help manage the shortfall during the coming days.